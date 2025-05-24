Stunning IndyCar news a 'shot in the arm' for Team Penske NASCAR driver?

To date in 2025, Austin Cindric has enjoyed the most productive season of his young NASCAR Cup Series career.

He won at Talladega Superspeedway, sits 13th in points despite a 50-point penalty at Circuit of the Americas, and is already only 30 laps led away from setting a career-high in the category, only 12 races into the season. He only has three top 10 finishes, but he's had the speed to compete near the front virtually everywhere.

That said, a major wrench just got thrown into his long-term future. After Team Penske's release of his father Tim, longtime team president and IndyCar strategist, he will no longer be able to fall back on family connections to keep his ride safe.

Austin Cindric must continue upward trajectory to remain at Team Penske

Even during what has thus far been a breakout season, the jury is still out on whether or not Cindric has proven enough on his own merits to hold his Team Penske seat. Though he has three Cup Series wins, two of them have come on superspeedways while the other one at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway last season came because teammate Ryan Blaney ran out of fuel on the final lap.

Blaney and Joey Logano have combined to win four Cup Series championships, including all three in the Next Gen era so far. That considerably raises the bar for anyone else looking to have a lasting tenure at such an organization. Anything less than averaging around a win per year with double-digit top 10 finishes (which Cindric has yet to achieve in any season) is likely not good enough.

For a benchmark of the level Cindric likely needs to sustain in order to continue driving the No. 2 Ford, look to Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman.

While all three of his teammates are regular championship contenders, he is able to skate by with consistent pace and the occasional week in which he challenges for a win. It's not fair to hold him to the same standard as Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, or William Byron, but he also can't fall too far behind them.

Cindric certainly has the potential to be Penske's Bowman, but it's up to him to sustainably prove it. At some point in the near future, he will need to win a race, likely several races, on pure speed. He'll need to bump up his top 10 totals into at least a dozen or so per year and maintain the type of performance that can routinely safely make the playoffs on points.

But if he stagnates or regresses, the safety net is gone. Cindric must use his father's release as fuel to silence the nepotism narrative for once and for all.