Texas NASCAR Cup qualifying, full order after 5 lineup changes

There are 38 drivers set to compete in Sunday afternoon's Wurth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, with two set to pilot non-chartered (open) cars.
There were 41 cars on the entry list one weekend ago at Talladega Superspeedway, and a total of five changes have been made since that race.
Just one of those five open cars at Talladega is set to return for this weekend's 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Fort Worth, Texas oval, and that car, the No. 66 Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports) Ford, is once again set to be driven by Chad Finchum. One other open car, the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota, has been added this weekend for Corey Heim.
The qualifying order for Saturday's single-car session was determined using NASCAR's two-variable metric, which was introduced ahead of the 2025 season and factors in the results of the most recent race and the point standings. A full breakdown of that formula can be found here.
Each of the 38 drivers on the entry list is set to make one single-lap attempt; there is no second round shootout for the pole position like there is on superspeedways.
Here's a look at Saturday's full qualifying order for Sunday's race.
NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Texas
Order
Driver
1
Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
2
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
3
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
4
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
5
Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
6
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
9
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
10
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
11
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
12
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
13
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
14
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
16
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
17
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
18
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
19
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
20
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
21
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
22
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
23
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
24
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
25
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
26
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
27
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
28
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
29
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
30
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
31
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
32
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
33
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
34
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
35
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
36
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
37
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
38
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Texas Motor Speedway is scheduled to host the Wurth 400 this Sunday, May 3, with live coverage set to be provided by Fox Sports 1 beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!