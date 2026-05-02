Texas NASCAR Cup qualifying, full order after 5 lineup changes

There are 38 drivers set to compete in Sunday afternoon's Wurth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, with two set to pilot non-chartered (open) cars.

There were 41 cars on the entry list one weekend ago at Talladega Superspeedway, and a total of five changes have been made since that race.

Just one of those five open cars at Talladega is set to return for this weekend's 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Fort Worth, Texas oval, and that car, the No. 66 Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports) Ford, is once again set to be driven by Chad Finchum. One other open car, the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota, has been added this weekend for Corey Heim.

The qualifying order for Saturday's single-car session was determined using NASCAR's two-variable metric, which was introduced ahead of the 2025 season and factors in the results of the most recent race and the point standings. A full breakdown of that formula can be found here.

Each of the 38 drivers on the entry list is set to make one single-lap attempt; there is no second round shootout for the pole position like there is on superspeedways.

Here's a look at Saturday's full qualifying order for Sunday's race.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Texas

Order Driver 1 Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota 2 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 3 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 4 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 5 Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford 6 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 9 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 10 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 12 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 13 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 14 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 15 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 16 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 17 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 18 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 19 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 20 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 21 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 22 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 23 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 24 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 25 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 26 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 27 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 28 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 29 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 32 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 33 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 34 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 35 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 36 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 37 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 38 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Texas Motor Speedway is scheduled to host the Wurth 400 this Sunday, May 3, with live coverage set to be provided by Fox Sports 1 beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!