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Texas NASCAR Cup qualifying, full order after 5 lineup changes

Saturday's qualifying order is set for Sunday's Wurth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.
ByAsher Fair|
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Texas Motor Speedway, NASCAR
Texas Motor Speedway, NASCAR | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

There are 38 drivers set to compete in Sunday afternoon's Wurth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, with two set to pilot non-chartered (open) cars.

There were 41 cars on the entry list one weekend ago at Talladega Superspeedway, and a total of five changes have been made since that race.

Just one of those five open cars at Talladega is set to return for this weekend's 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Fort Worth, Texas oval, and that car, the No. 66 Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports) Ford, is once again set to be driven by Chad Finchum. One other open car, the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota, has been added this weekend for Corey Heim.

The qualifying order for Saturday's single-car session was determined using NASCAR's two-variable metric, which was introduced ahead of the 2025 season and factors in the results of the most recent race and the point standings. A full breakdown of that formula can be found here.

Each of the 38 drivers on the entry list is set to make one single-lap attempt; there is no second round shootout for the pole position like there is on superspeedways.

Here's a look at Saturday's full qualifying order for Sunday's race.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Texas

Order

Driver

1

Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

2

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

3

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

4

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

5

Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

6

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

8

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

9

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

10

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

11

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

12

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

13

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

14

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

16

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

17

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

18

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

19

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

20

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

21

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

22

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

23

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

24

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

25

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

26

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

27

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

28

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

29

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

30

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

31

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

32

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

33

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

34

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

35

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

36

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

37

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

38

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Texas Motor Speedway is scheduled to host the Wurth 400 this Sunday, May 3, with live coverage set to be provided by Fox Sports 1 beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!

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