Texas NASCAR qualifying: Full Wurth 400 starting lineup

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to run its 11th race of the 2026 season this Sunday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway, after Saturday's qualifying session set the full 38-car starting lineup.

The Wurth 400 is scheduled to be a 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Fort Worth, Texas oval, and Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar is set to lead the field to the green flag after winning last weekend's race at Talladega Superspeedway and Friday night's Craftsman Truck Series race at Texas.

Hocevar took the pole position in yesterday's single-car qualifying session by posting a lap speed of 191.340 miles per hour. He was just 0.003 seconds quicker than teammate Daniel Suarez, who is set to join him on the front row.

There was just a single round of qualifying, as Texas is considered an intermediate track, not a superspeedway, and each driver was allowed just one qualifying lap, rather than the two they are allowed on short tracks.

Here's a look at Sunday's full starting lineup. Note that pre-race "to the rear penalties" are not factored into the chart below.

Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Texas

Order Driver 1 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 4 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 7 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 8 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 9 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 11 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 12 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 13 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 14 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 15 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 17 Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota 18 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 19 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 20 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 21 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 23 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 24 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 25 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 26 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 27 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 28 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 29 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 30 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 31 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 32 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 33 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 34 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 35 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 36 Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford 37 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 38 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Fox Sports 1's live coverage of this afternoon's Wurth 400 is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action from Texas Motor Speedway!