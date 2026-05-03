Texas NASCAR qualifying: Full Wurth 400 starting lineup

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to run its 11th race of the 2026 season this Sunday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway, after Saturday's qualifying session set the full 38-car starting lineup.
The Wurth 400 is scheduled to be a 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Fort Worth, Texas oval, and Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar is set to lead the field to the green flag after winning last weekend's race at Talladega Superspeedway and Friday night's Craftsman Truck Series race at Texas.
Hocevar took the pole position in yesterday's single-car qualifying session by posting a lap speed of 191.340 miles per hour. He was just 0.003 seconds quicker than teammate Daniel Suarez, who is set to join him on the front row.
There was just a single round of qualifying, as Texas is considered an intermediate track, not a superspeedway, and each driver was allowed just one qualifying lap, rather than the two they are allowed on short tracks.
Here's a look at Sunday's full starting lineup. Note that pre-race "to the rear penalties" are not factored into the chart below.
Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Texas
Order
Driver
1
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
2
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
3
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
4
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
7
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
9
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
11
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
13
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
14
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
15
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
16
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
17
Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
18
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
19
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
20
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
21
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
22
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
23
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
24
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
25
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
26
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
27
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
28
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
29
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
30
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
31
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
32
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
33
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
34
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
35
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
36
Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
37
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
38
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Fox Sports 1's live coverage of this afternoon's Wurth 400 is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action from Texas Motor Speedway!