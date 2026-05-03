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Texas NASCAR qualifying: Full Wurth 400 starting lineup

The starting lineup is set for Sunday's Wurth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.
ByAsher Fair|
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Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, Texas Motor Speedway, NASCAR
Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, Texas Motor Speedway, NASCAR | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to run its 11th race of the 2026 season this Sunday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway, after Saturday's qualifying session set the full 38-car starting lineup.

The Wurth 400 is scheduled to be a 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Fort Worth, Texas oval, and Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar is set to lead the field to the green flag after winning last weekend's race at Talladega Superspeedway and Friday night's Craftsman Truck Series race at Texas.

Hocevar took the pole position in yesterday's single-car qualifying session by posting a lap speed of 191.340 miles per hour. He was just 0.003 seconds quicker than teammate Daniel Suarez, who is set to join him on the front row.

There was just a single round of qualifying, as Texas is considered an intermediate track, not a superspeedway, and each driver was allowed just one qualifying lap, rather than the two they are allowed on short tracks.

Here's a look at Sunday's full starting lineup. Note that pre-race "to the rear penalties" are not factored into the chart below.

Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Texas

Order

Driver

1

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

2

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

3

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

4

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

7

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

9

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

11

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

13

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

14

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

15

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

16

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

17

Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

18

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

19

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

20

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

21

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

22

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

23

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

24

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

25

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

26

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

27

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

28

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

29

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

30

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

31

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

32

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

33

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

34

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

35

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

36

Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

37

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

38

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Fox Sports 1's live coverage of this afternoon's Wurth 400 is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action from Texas Motor Speedway!

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