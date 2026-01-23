Top 10 greatest NASCAR Cup Series drivers of all-time: No. 5 Jeff Gordon

The 1992 Hooters 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway was as clear of a changing of eras in NASCAR history as it possibly gets. In addition to featuring a championship battle for the ages, it was the final Cup Series start for the legendary Richard Petty, winner of 200 races and seven titles. It was also the debut of some young 21-year-old kid whom everybody in the garage was raving about.

Jeff Gordon.

In 1992, 21-year-old kids didn't race in the Cup Series. At least, not in Hendrick Motorsports equipment. But Gordon was special. It was not "if" he would win races and championships at NASCAR's highest level. It was not "when". It was: "How many?"

It took all of six years for him to already become one of the greatest of all-time.

Jeff Gordon introduced a new breed to the Cup Series that's still being emulated to this day

Gordon was always different, in more ways than one. Not only was he extraordinarily young to be in the Cup Series, but he didn't quite fit the cultural mold of your average NASCAR driver at the time. He grew up in a well-off California household, moving to Indiana in his teens to advance his promising career. He didn't have a heavy Southern accent, and his attempt at growing a mustache made him look like a high schooler trying to pose as someone old enough to drink.

In a world full of men's men, he was considered a pretty boy. He drove a rainbow-themed paint job, so naturally, his detractors called him gay. He was "Wonder Boy", a perfect Mary Sue who never had to pull himself up by his own bootstraps, and that didn't sit well with a lot of fans, especially once he began kicking their favorite drivers' butts.

Gordon's first two seasons saw mixed results. The talent was there, but he was much too raw to compete for championships right away, and he accumulated no shortage of wadded up equipment. That changed in 1995, when he won seven times and dethroned the legendary Dale Earnhardt to earn his first title. "The Intimidator" responded by sarcastically by raising him a glass of milk at the season's awards ceremony.

By the end of the 2001 season, Gordon had won 58 races and four championships, and he was still only 30 years old. However, by this point, every race team was now looking for prospects like him, and the market-correction that ensued made him look much more mortal. His younger teammate Jimmie Johnson had dethroned him by the late 2000s, and he averaged a "very good, but not eye-popping" 2.5 wins per year over the course of his final 14 seasons.

Still, there's no erasing the mark Gordon made on NASCAR's landscape. From Joey Logano to Kyle Larson to Connor Zilisch, every blue-chip prospect for the past quarter of a century has been compared to Gordon, and yet none of them have managed to find as much success at an age as early as he did.

NASCAR might go another 50 years still searching for the "next Jeff Gordon". In reality, there have already been several; they've just had to compete against a bunch of other "next Jeff Gordons". But there will only ever be one who came first.