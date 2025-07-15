Toto Wolff may take an added risk most F1 fans weren't expecting

Mercedes are the only Formula 1 team in the top three of the constructor standings this season with drivers in the final year of their contracts. As such, Toto Wolff has a huge decision to make as he leads the Silver Arrows into the next era of regulations.

While George Russell has been stellar since joining the team in 2022, his performance may not be enough for the Mercedes team principal to retain him beyond this season. Kimi Antonelli, despite having a lower level of performance compared to Russell in his rookie year, is believed to be the team’s project for the future.

With rumors of Max Verstappen leaving Red Bull at the end of this season, Wolff has reportedly been dreaming of bringing the four-time world champion to the team. As rumors over the move have been hot over the last month or so, the general expectation is that Russell is the more likely candidate of the two Mercedes drivers to depart.

Wolff may opt for instant success instead

The Austrian team principal may instead shock the world and drop Antonelli rather than Russell so Verstappen can join the team. A lineup consisting of the British and Dutch drivers would be interesting, given the heated history between the pair.

However, Wolff has experience in handling two drivers looking to fight it out on the track. The world witnessed the four-year battle between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg, with the British driver securing two world championships and the German winning one in his final F1 season.

The Mercedes engine is expected to start as the strongest in 2026, and Wolff could look to lead the way with a lineup that puts them alongside the likes of McLaren and Ferrari. Setting the tone in the next era of regulations will be a priority for Toto Wolff as he looks to bring the Silver Arrows back to their former glory.

One potential concern is the prospect of on-track incidents between Verstappen and Russell. The last time Verstappen had a teammate regularly challenging him was Daniel Ricciardo, and that did not turn out well, as everyone remembers their infamous crash in Baku. Though that was back in 2018, if Wolff wants this to work, he must set the ground rules for clean and fair racing early on.

What would happen to Antonelli?

Wolff sees Kimi Antonelli like a son and will do whatever it takes to make sure the Italian has a seat in 2026. The first few options that come to mind are Red Bull and Alpine. Given the uncertainty of Red Bull’s future, Laurent Mekies may take a gamble and choose to make the 18-year-old their future star.

As for Alpine, the team have struggled mightily this season and have lacked consistency with their second driver. But Flavio Briatore is looking to propel the team in the right direction after choosing to drop Renault’s engines and go with Mercedes for the future. The Italian advisor could see this as an opportunity to secure the Enstone-based team’s future with a talented Italian driver for years to come.