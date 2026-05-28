Travis Pastrana replacement confirmed for Nashville NASCAR race

Rallycross and motorcross legend Travis Pastrana returned to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for the first time since 2023 in the 2026 season opener at Daytona International Speedway. But unlike in 2023, his Truck Series schedule did not remain limited to Daytona.

After driving for Niece Motorsports in that race, Pastrana landed a deal to compete in this past weekend's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Kaulig Racing and their new Ram Trucks program.

Kaulig Racing run five full-time trucks in the series, and the fifth one, the No. 25 Ram, is known as the "Free Agent" truck.

In the season's first nine races, eight different drivers drove that truck, including Tony Stewart, Ty Dillon, Colin Braun, Corey LaJoie, Carsron Ferguson, Parker Kligerman, A.J. Allmendinger, and Clint Bowyer. Pastrana became the ninth in 10 races at Charlotte.

Travis Pastrana replacement confirmed for Nashville

But after his 22nd place finish at Charlotte, Pastrana will not be back behind the wheel at Nashville Superspeedway this weekend. As of now, he does not have any more starts lined up for the remainder of the 2026 season.

This weekend, it's Ferguson who is set to be back behind the wheel of the No. 25 truck, making him just the second driver to drive it more than once this season. Dillon is the only driver who has done so thus far, driving it at both EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) in February and Rockingham Speedway in April.

Ferguson drove the No. 25 Ram at Bristol Motor Speedway in April and finished in 21st place.

Dillon's 11th place finish in Atlanta and Kligerman's 11th place finish at Texas Motor Speedway are the truck's top oval finishes this season. Their two top 10 finishes, a ninth from Braun in St. Petersburg and a sixth from Allmendinger at Watkins Glen, have both come on road/street courses.

Beyond this weekend, the only confirmed drivers for the No. 25 Ram this season include Kligerman at Michigan International Speedway in June, Jamie McMurray at the new Qualcomm Circuit on Naval Base Coronado later that month, and Ferguson at Martinsville Speedway in October.

Live coverage of the Allegiance 200 is set to be provided by Fox Sports 1 from Nashville Superspeedway starting at 8:00 p.m. ET this Friday, May 29. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!