Two Formula 1 drivers penalized after Bahrain qualifying

Before Q2 of the Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying session was able to restart, following the single-car crash involving Haas' Esteban Ocon, Mercedes sent both of their drivers out into the fast lane of the pit lane.

The rule breach was noted by the stewards, and after the session concluded, Mercedes made their case. But because of the safety infringement involved in the Brackley-based team's clear error in judgment, both drivers were issued one-position grid penalties.

As a result, George Russell is set to start Sunday's 57-lap race around the 15-turn, 3.363-mile (5.412-kilometer) Sakhir, Bahrain road course in third place after qualifying on the front row in second, while rookie Kimi Antonelli is set to start in fifth after qualifying in fourth.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has been promoted from third place onto the front row of the grid, while Alpine's Pierre Gasly is set to start in fourth after qualifying an impressive fifth.

Here is a full updated starting lineup for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

2nd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

3rd - George Russell, Mercedes

4th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

5th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

6th - Lando Norris, McLaren

7th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

8th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

9th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

10th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

11th - Jack Doohan, Alpine

12th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

13th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

14th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

15th - Esteban Ocon, Haas

16th - Alex Albon, Williams

17th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

18th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

19th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

20th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

