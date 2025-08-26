These two NASCAR Cup Series tracks have lost their races

Maybe some of the critics were right about two of NASCAR's most criticized tracks, yet ironically two tracks the media did everything they could possibly do to defend being on the schedule during their short-lived stints there.

In 2023, NASCAR raced on its first ever street circuit in Chicago, Illinois. That race was contested on Independence Day weekend for three years. Give NASCAR credit for trying something new, but there had been growing skepticism over its future in 2025 (and even before that).

When NASCAR literally had to stop the race to let an ambulance cross the track, you really had to question the logistics of the event, specifically considering how smoothly other racing series have shown they are capable of running street races on a fairly regular basis.

Then there was the much-maligned trip to Mexico for a race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, the host of Formula 1's annual Mexico City Grand Prix. Every single concern and complaint was 100% valid, yet the media did their best to defend the trip to the ends of the earth, and a spotter even got fired for speaking the truth about some of what went on south of the border.

Despite the ongoing charade, it appears NASCAR felt the same way.

In 2026, NASCAR is effectively set to get the best of both (or more than both, depending on how you look at it) worlds, and it starts with these two tracks no longer being on the schedule.

Unless, of course, your name is Shane van Gisbergen, and you won at both tracks in 2025.

The dormant Chicagoland Speedway is effectively set to replace the Chicago street course. Fans have been calling for the return of the Joliet oval, which hasn't hosted a race since 2019, for years, and yes, NASCAR is still set to run a street race elsewhere, with the new addition effectively set to replace the trip to Mexico.

It's a win-win-win.

In 2026, NASCAR is set to run at Chicagoland Speedway on Independence Day week, and two weeks prior, it is set to visit Naval Base Coronado on Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California for a new street race. The new course, which is set to host all three national series (Cup, Xfinity/O'Reilly Auto Parts, Truck), is officially dubbed the Coronado Street Course.

Again, give NASCAR credit for being willing to try something new, not only in a different market, but in a way to promote the United States Armed Forces like never before.

Several other schedule changes have been made, with the big ones being the fact that Homestead-Miami Speedway is set to not only return to the playoffs, but return to the coveted Championship 4 slot as Phoenix Raceway's replacement. Phoenix is set to remain in the playoffs, while New Hampshire Motor Speedway is set to move back to the regular season.

North Wilkesboro Speedway is set to receive a points race during the In-Season Challenge, while Dover Motor Speedway is set to take its place as the host of the All-Star Race and lose its points race.

All other changes are related simply to schedule slots.

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway on Sunday, February 15 with the 68th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, though the Cook Out Clash exhibition race is scheduled to take place two weekends prior at Bowman Gray Stadium.