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Watkins Glen NASCAR qualifying: Full Go Bowling at the Glen starting lineup

The starting lineup is set for Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International, the Go Bowling at the Glen.
ByAsher Fair|
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Watkins Glen International, NASCAR
Watkins Glen International, NASCAR | (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen took the pole position for Sunday's 100-lap Go Bowling at the Glen NASCAR Cup Series race around the eight-turn, 2.454-mile (3.949-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Watkins Glen, New York in Saturday's qualifying session by recording a top lap speed of 123.937 miles per hour behind the wheel of his No. 97 Chevrolet.

Spire Motorsports' Michael McDowell, whom van Gisbergen beat to the top spot by 0.259 seconds in Saturday's qualifying session, is set to start beside him on the front row behind the wheel of his No. 71 Chevrolet.

Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's Go Bowling at the Glen at Watkins Glen International.

Note that pre-race penalties are not factored into the chart below.

Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Watkins Glen

Order

Driver

1

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

2

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

3

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

4

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

5

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

6

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

7

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

8

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

11

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

12

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

13

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

15

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

16

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

17

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

18

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

19

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

20

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

21

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

22

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

23

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

24

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

25

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

26

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

27

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

28

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

29

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

30

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

31

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

32

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

33

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

34

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

35

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

36

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

37

Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

38

Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Watkins Glen International is set to host the Go Bowling at the Glen beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 10, with live coverage set to be provided by Fox Sports 1. Take advantage of the opportunity to begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the road course action!

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