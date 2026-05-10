Watkins Glen NASCAR qualifying: Full Go Bowling at the Glen starting lineup

Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen took the pole position for Sunday's 100-lap Go Bowling at the Glen NASCAR Cup Series race around the eight-turn, 2.454-mile (3.949-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Watkins Glen, New York in Saturday's qualifying session by recording a top lap speed of 123.937 miles per hour behind the wheel of his No. 97 Chevrolet.
Spire Motorsports' Michael McDowell, whom van Gisbergen beat to the top spot by 0.259 seconds in Saturday's qualifying session, is set to start beside him on the front row behind the wheel of his No. 71 Chevrolet.
Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's Go Bowling at the Glen at Watkins Glen International.
Note that pre-race penalties are not factored into the chart below.
Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Watkins Glen
Order
Driver
1
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
3
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
4
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
5
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
6
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
7
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
8
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
11
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
12
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
13
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
15
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
16
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
17
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
18
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
19
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
20
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
22
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
23
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
24
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
25
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
26
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
27
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
28
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
29
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
30
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
31
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
32
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
33
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
34
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
35
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
36
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
37
Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
38
Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
Watkins Glen International is set to host the Go Bowling at the Glen beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 10, with live coverage set to be provided by Fox Sports 1. Take advantage of the opportunity to begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the road course action!