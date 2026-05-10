Watkins Glen NASCAR qualifying: Full Go Bowling at the Glen starting lineup

Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen took the pole position for Sunday's 100-lap Go Bowling at the Glen NASCAR Cup Series race around the eight-turn, 2.454-mile (3.949-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Watkins Glen, New York in Saturday's qualifying session by recording a top lap speed of 123.937 miles per hour behind the wheel of his No. 97 Chevrolet.

Spire Motorsports' Michael McDowell, whom van Gisbergen beat to the top spot by 0.259 seconds in Saturday's qualifying session, is set to start beside him on the front row behind the wheel of his No. 71 Chevrolet.

Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's Go Bowling at the Glen at Watkins Glen International.

Note that pre-race penalties are not factored into the chart below.

Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Watkins Glen

Order Driver 1 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 4 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 5 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 6 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 7 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 8 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 9 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 10 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 11 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 12 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 13 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 15 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 16 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 17 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 18 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 19 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 20 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 22 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 23 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 24 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 25 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 26 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 27 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 28 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 29 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 30 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 31 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 32 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 33 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 34 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 35 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 36 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 37 Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford 38 Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Watkins Glen International is set to host the Go Bowling at the Glen beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 10, with live coverage set to be provided by Fox Sports 1. Take advantage of the opportunity to begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the road course action!