1 notable omission from the NASCAR Clash entry list at Bowman Gray

Provided there isn't more snow, the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season does appear like it will finally get underway on Monday, February 2 with the Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium.
The event had initially been a two-day event at the four-turn, 0.25-mile (0.402-kilometer) Winston-Salem, North Carolina oval, planned across Saturday and Sunday, but the weather did not cooperate.
Now practice, qualifying, the 75-lap Last Chance Qualifier, and the 200-lap main event are scheduled to take place on Monday. Only the four 25-lap heat races were completely canceled.
There are 38 drivers set to compete at the Madhouse, though only 23 are able to qualify for the Clash itself. The fastest 20 qualifiers, the top two finishers in the Last Chance Qualifier, and the highest remaining driver from the 2025 point standings are all set to lock into the main event.
All 36 chartered cars are on the entry list, with the only notable change coming in the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford. Corey LaJoie is set to replace the injured Brad Keselowski as Keselowski continues to heal from the surgery he had in mid-December on his broken leg.
As for the two non-chartered (open) entries, Garage 66 are set to field the No. 66 Ford for Chad Finchum, and Team AmeriVet are set to field the No. 50 Chevrolet for Bowman Gray Stadium legend Burt Myers.
Here's a look at the full list of entries.
NASCAR Clash entry list at Bowman Gray
Team
Car
Driver
Trackhouse Racing
No. 1 Chevrolet
Ross Chastain
Team Penske
No. 2 Ford
Austin Cindric
Richard Childress Racing
No. 3 Chevrolet
Austin Dillon
Front Row Motorsports
No. 4 Ford
Noah Gragson
Hendrick Motorsports
No. 5 Chevrolet
Kyle Larson
RFK Racing
No. 6 Ford
Corey LaJoie
Spire Motorsports
No. 7 Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez
Richard Childress Racing
No. 8 Chevrolet
Kyle Busch
Hendrick Motorsports
No. 9 Chevrolet
Chase Elliott
Kaulig Racing
No. 10 Chevrolet
Ty Dillon
Joe Gibbs Racing
No. 11 Toyota
Denny Hamlin
Team Penske
No. 12 Ford
Ryan Blaney
Kaulig Racing
No. 16 Chevrolet
A.J. Allmendinger
RFK Racing
No. 17 Ford
Chris Buescher
Joe Gibbs Racing
No. 19 Toyota
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
No. 20 Toyota
Christopher Bell
Wood Brothers Racing
No. 21 Ford
Josh Berry
Team Penske
No. 22 Ford
Joey Logano
23XI Racing
No. 23 Toyota
Bubba Wallace
Hendrick Motorsports
No. 24 Chevrolet
William Byron
Front Row Motorsports
No. 34 Ford
Todd Gilliland
23XI Racing
No. 35 Toyota
Riley Herbst
Front Row Motorsports
No. 38 Ford
Zane Smith
Haas Factory Team
No. 41 Ford
Cole Custer
Legacy Motor Club
No. 42 Toyota
John Hunter Nemechek
Legacy Motor Club
No. 43 Toyota
Erik Jones
23XI Racing
No. 45 Toyota
Tyler Reddick
Hyak Motorsports
No. 47 Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Hendrick Motorsports
No. 48 Chevrolet
Alex Bowman
Team AmeriVet
No. 50 Chevrolet
Burt Myers
Rick Ware Racing
No. 51 Chevrolet
Cody Ware
Joe Gibbs Racing
No. 54 Toyota
Ty Gibbs
RFK Racing
No. 60 Ford
Ryan Preece
Garage 66
No. 66 Ford
Chad Finchum
Spire Motorsports
No. 71 Chevrolet
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
No. 77 Chevrolet
Carson Hocevar
Trackhouse Racing
No. 88 Chevrolet
Connor Zilisch
Trackhouse Racing
No. 97 Chevrolet
Shane van Gisbergen
A year ago, there were three open cars on the entry list. Myers drove for Team AmeriVet, Garrett Smithley drove for Garage 66, and Rick Ware Racing fielded the No. 15 Ford for Tim Brown, another Bowman Gray Stadium icon.
However, Rick Ware Racing, which switched manufacturers from Ford to Chevrolet over the offseason, have opted not to add a second car this time around and to instead stick with just Cody Ware's No. 51 Chevrolet.
Rick Ware Racing do have a second charter, but it is being leased out to RFK Racing for Ryan Preece's No. 60 Ford.
Fox Sports 2 is set to provide live coverage of Cook Out Clash practice and qualifying beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on Monday, February 2, while Fox is set to provide live coverage of the Last Chance Qualifier starting at 4:30 p.m. ET and then the Clash itself beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action from Bowman Gray Stadium!