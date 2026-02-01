Beyond the Flag
1 notable omission from the NASCAR Clash entry list at Bowman Gray

38 NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete at Bowman Gray Stadium, with 23 set to qualify for the preseason Cook Out Clash.
Asher Fair
Bubba Wallace, Tim Brown, Cook Out Clash, Bowman Gray Stadium, NASCAR
Bubba Wallace, Tim Brown, Cook Out Clash, Bowman Gray Stadium, NASCAR | Sean Gardner/GettyImages

Provided there isn't more snow, the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season does appear like it will finally get underway on Monday, February 2 with the Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium.

The event had initially been a two-day event at the four-turn, 0.25-mile (0.402-kilometer) Winston-Salem, North Carolina oval, planned across Saturday and Sunday, but the weather did not cooperate.

Now practice, qualifying, the 75-lap Last Chance Qualifier, and the 200-lap main event are scheduled to take place on Monday. Only the four 25-lap heat races were completely canceled.

There are 38 drivers set to compete at the Madhouse, though only 23 are able to qualify for the Clash itself. The fastest 20 qualifiers, the top two finishers in the Last Chance Qualifier, and the highest remaining driver from the 2025 point standings are all set to lock into the main event.

All 36 chartered cars are on the entry list, with the only notable change coming in the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford. Corey LaJoie is set to replace the injured Brad Keselowski as Keselowski continues to heal from the surgery he had in mid-December on his broken leg.

As for the two non-chartered (open) entries, Garage 66 are set to field the No. 66 Ford for Chad Finchum, and Team AmeriVet are set to field the No. 50 Chevrolet for Bowman Gray Stadium legend Burt Myers.

Here's a look at the full list of entries.

NASCAR Clash entry list at Bowman Gray

Team

Car

Driver

Trackhouse Racing

No. 1 Chevrolet

Ross Chastain

Team Penske

No. 2 Ford

Austin Cindric

Richard Childress Racing

No. 3 Chevrolet

Austin Dillon

Front Row Motorsports

No. 4 Ford

Noah Gragson

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 5 Chevrolet

Kyle Larson

RFK Racing

No. 6 Ford

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

No. 7 Chevrolet

Daniel Suarez

Richard Childress Racing

No. 8 Chevrolet

Kyle Busch

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 9 Chevrolet

Chase Elliott

Kaulig Racing

No. 10 Chevrolet

Ty Dillon

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 11 Toyota

Denny Hamlin

Team Penske

No. 12 Ford

Ryan Blaney

Kaulig Racing

No. 16 Chevrolet

A.J. Allmendinger

RFK Racing

No. 17 Ford

Chris Buescher

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 19 Toyota

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 20 Toyota

Christopher Bell

Wood Brothers Racing

No. 21 Ford

Josh Berry

Team Penske

No. 22 Ford

Joey Logano

23XI Racing

No. 23 Toyota

Bubba Wallace

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 24 Chevrolet

William Byron

Front Row Motorsports

No. 34 Ford

Todd Gilliland

23XI Racing

No. 35 Toyota

Riley Herbst

Front Row Motorsports

No. 38 Ford

Zane Smith

Haas Factory Team

No. 41 Ford

Cole Custer

Legacy Motor Club

No. 42 Toyota

John Hunter Nemechek

Legacy Motor Club

No. 43 Toyota

Erik Jones

23XI Racing

No. 45 Toyota

Tyler Reddick

Hyak Motorsports

No. 47 Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 48 Chevrolet

Alex Bowman

Team AmeriVet

No. 50 Chevrolet

Burt Myers

Rick Ware Racing

No. 51 Chevrolet

Cody Ware

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 54 Toyota

Ty Gibbs

RFK Racing

No. 60 Ford

Ryan Preece

Garage 66

No. 66 Ford

Chad Finchum

Spire Motorsports

No. 71 Chevrolet

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

No. 77 Chevrolet

Carson Hocevar

Trackhouse Racing

No. 88 Chevrolet

Connor Zilisch

Trackhouse Racing

No. 97 Chevrolet

Shane van Gisbergen

A year ago, there were three open cars on the entry list. Myers drove for Team AmeriVet, Garrett Smithley drove for Garage 66, and Rick Ware Racing fielded the No. 15 Ford for Tim Brown, another Bowman Gray Stadium icon.

However, Rick Ware Racing, which switched manufacturers from Ford to Chevrolet over the offseason, have opted not to add a second car this time around and to instead stick with just Cody Ware's No. 51 Chevrolet.

Rick Ware Racing do have a second charter, but it is being leased out to RFK Racing for Ryan Preece's No. 60 Ford.

Fox Sports 2 is set to provide live coverage of Cook Out Clash practice and qualifying beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on Monday, February 2, while Fox is set to provide live coverage of the Last Chance Qualifier starting at 4:30 p.m. ET and then the Clash itself beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action from Bowman Gray Stadium!

