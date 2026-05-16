2 lineup changes confirmed for NASCAR Cup race at Dover

One week after there were two non-chartered (open) cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list for the road course race at Watkins Glen International, this weekend's entry list for the All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway features none.

The All-Star Race, which has never before been contested at the "Monster Mile", is the second of two exhibition races on the 2026 calendar.

The season opened up with the Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium in early February.

2 lineup changes confirmed at Dover

Live Fast Motorsports made their fourth appearance of the 2026 season at Watkins Glen, and Katherine Legge became the third different driver to drive the No. 78 Chevrolet this year.

She finished 35th in her first race of the season, but her return is not scheduled to take place until next weekend's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. She is aiming to become just the sixth driver to run the Memorial Day Double, first by competing in IndyCar's Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for A.J. Foyt Enterprises with HMD Motorsports earlier that day.

Then there is Garage 66, the team formerly known as MBM Motorsports. They made their sixth appearance of the year at Watkins Glen, and it marked their third consecutive appearance. Josh Bilicki became their fourth different driver of 2026 and placed 34th.

While their points race streak is set to extend to four, even though they've yet to confirm a specific driver for the No. 66 Ford for the Coke 600, they have no plans to compete in the All-Star Race this weekend.

This weekend's entry list consists of only the 36 chartered cars, but only 26 are set to compete in the final "segment" of the 200-lap All-Star Race around the four-turn, 1.0-mile (1.609-kilometer) high-banked Dover, Delaware oval.

This year's All-Star Race format, which is broken down in more detail here, is different from the formats used in past years.

Of those 26 drivers, 19 are already locked in. Six are set to lock in via their performance in the first two 75-lap segments, and the other is set to lock in via the Fan Vote. Only those not locked into the third segment who still have drivable cars are eligible to take that 26th spot based on the vote.

Dover Motor Speedway is scheduled to host the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race this Sunday, May 17, with live coverage set to be provided by Fox Sports 1 starting at 1:00 p.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss the $1 million exhibition race!