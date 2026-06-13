3 lineup changes confirmed for NASCAR Cup race at Pocono

Following Sunday's race at Michigan International Speedway, the NASCAR Cup Series is set for its second consecutive race weekend at a track that had, until recently, hosted two races per year.

Pocono Raceway is scheduled to host its one and only race on the 2026 calendar, the Great American Getaway 400, this Sunday afternoon, and the driver lineup has been altered slightly since the Michigan race.

Just one non-chartered (open) car ran at Michigan, and that car, the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet, will not compete in Sunday's 160-lap race around the three-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Long Pond, Pennsylvania oval, after J.J. Yeley drove it to a 21st place finish at Michigan, the third-best result in team history.

3 lineup changes confirmed for NASCAR at Pocono

But two other open cars are set to compete at the "Tricky Triangle", and because the entry list only consists of 38 cars, both of those open cars are locked into the race.

Beard Motorsports have entered the No. 62 Chevrolet twice this year, and it has failed to qualify on both occasions. Casey Mears, who was supposed to drive it at Talladega Superspeedway in late April before qualifying was rained out and he missed the race due to the No. 62 team's lack of owner points following their removal from the Daytona 500 field, is set to be back behind the wheel this weekend.

Live Fast Motorsports, which most recently fielded the No. 78 Chevrolet for Katherine Legge as a part of her Memorial Day Double attempt at Charlotte Motor Speedway three weeks ago, are set to enter it again at Pocono, but this time for Daniel Dye. Dye made his Cup Series debut for the team at Talladega and finished 24th, the team's best finish of the season (five starts) thus far.

Amazon Prime Video's live coverage of the Great American Getaway 400 is set to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 14. Catch all of the action from the "Tricky Triangle"!