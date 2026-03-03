3 NASCAR Cup Series drivers drop out of the playoffs at COTA

The first of four non-oval races on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is in the books following Sunday's DuraMAX Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

Of course, NASCAR has yet to visit a "normal" oval through the 26-race regular season's first three races, with Daytona International Speedway and EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) having led things off with back-to-back drafting races before Sunday's road course action. So there are still those who would argue that nobody really knows where things stand after three weeks.

But every point counts under NASCAR's new postseason format, which was introduced before the start of the season and eliminated the "win and in" nature of the previous format that had been in place since 2014.

Just like there were after the Atlanta race, several drivers who entered Sunday's 95-lap race around the 17-turn, 2.4-mile (3.862-kilometer) Austin, Texas road course above the playoff cut line, which is simply the line between the 16th and 17th place drivers in the point standings, dropped below it.

3 drivers drop out of NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture at COTA

Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain started the day 11th in points, and he even won the first stage to move up into a tie for 10th. But a loose wheel in stage three resulted in a 35th place finish, and he dropped to 20th in points, placing him eight points below the cut line.

Front Row Motorsports' Noah Gragson started the day tied for 12th in points, but a disappointing 19th place finish after an incident resulted in him dropping to a 17th place tie with Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs and Kaulig Racing's Ty Dillon. They are all three points below the cutoff.

Then there was Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe, who bounced back from his Daytona 500 DNF to ascend above the cut line with a second place finish at Atlanta. But another DNF at COTA due to a transaxle issue dropped him from a 15th place tie in points all the way down to 27th, where he's now 23 points below the cut line. Two of his three races so far this year have resulted in just one point scored.

As for the three drivers who moved up above the cut line, they include Kaulig Racing's A.J. Allmendinger, who moved from an 18th place tie to eighth (+21 above the cut line) with a ninth place finish (bolstered by stage points), Front Row Motorsports' Michael McDowell, who moved from that same 18th place tie to ninth (+18) with a fifth place finish, and Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson, who moved from 21st to 15th (+8) with a sixth place finish.

Here's a look at the full updated playoff picture after the COTA race.

NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture after COTA

Rank Driver Points Gap 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 186 121 2 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 116 51 3 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 114 49 4 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 100 35 5 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 90 25 6 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 90 25 7 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 87 22 8 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 86 21 9 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 83 18 10 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 82 17 11 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 81 16 12 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 78 13 13 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 76 11 14 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 75 10 15 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 73 8 16 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 68 3 17 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 65 -3 18 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 65 -3 19 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 65 -3 20 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 64 -4 21 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 63 -5 22 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 61 -7 23 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 60 -8 24 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 59 -9 25 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 53 -15 26 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 49 -19 27 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 46 -22 28 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 45 -23 29 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 40 -28 30 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 39 -29 31 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 39 -29 32 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 37 -31 33 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 37 -31 34 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 35 -33 35 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 32 -36 36 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 23 -45

Race number four on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Straight Talk Wireless 500, and it is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Phoenix Raceway starting at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 8.