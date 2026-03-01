COTA NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

After back-to-back superspeedway races at Daytona International Speedway and EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway) to start the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series is set to visit the first of four non-ovals on this year's schedule.

Circuit of the Americas is one of three remaining road courses on the schedule, and it is the newest of those three, having been added to the calendar in 2021.

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick, the winner of the track's 2023 race, is the points leader, after becoming the first driver since Matt Kenseth in 2009 to win the season's first two races.

Here are the top 10 in the Cup Series point standings heading into Sunday's 95-lap race around the 17-turn, 2.4-mile (3.862-kilometer) Austin, Texas road course.

Rank Name Points 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 125 2 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 85 3 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 81 4 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 74 5 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 71 6 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 68 7 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 67 8 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 67 9 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 61 10 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 61

NASCAR Cup Series at COTA: Standings after Stage 1

1 - Tyler Reddick - 125 (0)



2 - Bubba Wallace - 85 (-40)



3 - Chase Elliott - 84 (-41)



4 - Carson Hocevar - 76 (-49)



5 - Zane Smith - 71 (-54)



6 - Chris Buescher - 68 (-57)



6 - Joey Logano - 68 (-57)



8 - Ryan Blaney - 67 (-58)



8 - Daniel Suarez - 67 (-58)



10 - Ross Chastain - 61 (-64)



10 - Brad Keselowski - 61 (-64)

NASCAR Cup Series at COTA: Standings after Stage 2

1 - Tyler Reddick - 131 (0)



2 - Bubba Wallace - 90 (-41)



3 - Chase Elliott - 84 (-47)



4 - Carson Hocevar - 76 (-55)



5 - Daniel Suarez - 75 (-56)



6 - Ryan Blaney - 71 (-60)



6 - Zane Smith - 71 (-60)



8 - Chris Buescher - 68 (-63)



8 - Joey Logano - 68 (-63)



10 - Ross Chastain - 61 (-70)



10 - Brad Keselowski - 61 (-70)

NASCAR Cup Series at COTA: Full standings after DuraMAX Grand Prix

Rank Name Points 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 186 2 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 116 3 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 114 4 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 100 5 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 90 6 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 90 7 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 87 8 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 86 9 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 83 10 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 82 11 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 81 12 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 78 13 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 76 14 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 75 15 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 73 16 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 68 17 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 65 18 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 65 19 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 65 20 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 64 21 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 64 22 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 61 23 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 60 24 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 59 25 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 53 26 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 49 27 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 46 28 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 45 29 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 40 30 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 39 31 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 39 32 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 37 33 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 37 34 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 35 35 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 32 36 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 23

