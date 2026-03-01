COTA NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

After back-to-back superspeedway races at Daytona International Speedway and EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway) to start the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series is set to visit the first of four non-ovals on this year's schedule.
Circuit of the Americas is one of three remaining road courses on the schedule, and it is the newest of those three, having been added to the calendar in 2021.
23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick, the winner of the track's 2023 race, is the points leader, after becoming the first driver since Matt Kenseth in 2009 to win the season's first two races.
Here are the top 10 in the Cup Series point standings heading into Sunday's 95-lap race around the 17-turn, 2.4-mile (3.862-kilometer) Austin, Texas road course.
A full starting lineup for Sunday's race can be found here after Saturday's group qualifying session.
NOTE: Only the top 10 are included after Stage 1 and Stage 2.
NASCAR Cup Series at COTA: Standings updates
NASCAR Cup Series at COTA: Full standings after DuraMAX Grand Prix
Rank
Name
Points
1
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
186
2
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
116
3
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
114
4
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
100
5
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
90
6
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
90
7
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
87
8
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
86
9
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
83
10
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
82
11
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
81
12
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
78
13
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
76
14
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
75
15
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
73
16
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
68
17
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
65
18
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
65
19
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
65
20
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
64
21
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
64
22
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
61
23
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
60
24
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
59
25
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
53
26
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
49
27
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
46
28
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
45
29
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
40
30
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
39
31
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
39
32
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
37
33
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
37
34
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
35
35
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
32
36
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
23
Full race results can be found here.
The Straight Talk Wireless 500 is the next race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, and it is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 8 at Phoenix Raceway, with live coverage set to be provided by Fox Sports 1 starting at 3:30 p.m. ET. Catch all of the action by starting a free trial of FuboTV now!