Beyond the Flag
Fansided

COTA NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

Circuit of the Americas (COTA) is the host of the first non-oval race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.
ByAsher Fair|
Share on FacebookShare on XShare on Reddit
Circuit of the Americas (COTA), NASCAR
Circuit of the Americas (COTA), NASCAR | James Gilbert/GettyImages

After back-to-back superspeedway races at Daytona International Speedway and EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway) to start the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series is set to visit the first of four non-ovals on this year's schedule.

Circuit of the Americas is one of three remaining road courses on the schedule, and it is the newest of those three, having been added to the calendar in 2021.

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick, the winner of the track's 2023 race, is the points leader, after becoming the first driver since Matt Kenseth in 2009 to win the season's first two races.

Here are the top 10 in the Cup Series point standings heading into Sunday's 95-lap race around the 17-turn, 2.4-mile (3.862-kilometer) Austin, Texas road course.

Rank

Name

Points

1

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

125

2

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

85

3

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

81

4

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

74

5

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

71

6

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

68

7

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

67

8

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

67

9

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

61

10

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

61

A full starting lineup for Sunday's race can be found here after Saturday's group qualifying session.

Follow along with our standings updates from COTA as the DuraMAX Grand Prix progresses.

NOTE: Only the top 10 are included after Stage 1 and Stage 2.

NASCAR Cup Series at COTA: Standings updates

NASCAR Cup Series at COTA: Standings after Stage 1

1 - Tyler Reddick - 125 (0)

2 - Bubba Wallace - 85 (-40)

3 - Chase Elliott - 84 (-41)

4 - Carson Hocevar - 76 (-49)

5 - Zane Smith - 71 (-54)

6 - Chris Buescher - 68 (-57)

6 - Joey Logano - 68 (-57)

8 - Ryan Blaney - 67 (-58)

8 - Daniel Suarez - 67 (-58)

10 - Ross Chastain - 61 (-64)

10 - Brad Keselowski - 61 (-64)

NASCAR Cup Series at COTA: Standings after Stage 2

1 - Tyler Reddick - 131 (0)

2 - Bubba Wallace - 90 (-41)

3 - Chase Elliott - 84 (-47)

4 - Carson Hocevar - 76 (-55)

5 - Daniel Suarez - 75 (-56)

6 - Ryan Blaney - 71 (-60)

6 - Zane Smith - 71 (-60)

8 - Chris Buescher - 68 (-63)

8 - Joey Logano - 68 (-63)

10 - Ross Chastain - 61 (-70)

10 - Brad Keselowski - 61 (-70)

NASCAR Cup Series at COTA: Full standings after DuraMAX Grand Prix

Rank

Name

Points

1

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

186

2

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

116

3

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

114

4

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

100

5

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

90

6

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

90

7

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

87

8

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

86

9

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

83

10

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

82

11

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

81

12

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

78

13

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

76

14

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

75

15

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

73

16

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

68

17

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

65

18

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

65

19

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

65

20

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

64

21

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

64

22

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

61

23

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

60

24

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

59

25

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

53

26

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

49

27

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

46

28

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

45

29

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

40

30

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

39

31

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

39

32

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

37

33

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

37

34

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

35

35

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

32

36

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

23

Full race results can be found here.

The Straight Talk Wireless 500 is the next race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, and it is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 8 at Phoenix Raceway, with live coverage set to be provided by Fox Sports 1 starting at 3:30 p.m. ET. Catch all of the action by starting a free trial of FuboTV now!

Home/NASCAR Cup Series