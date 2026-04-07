Active all-time NASCAR Cup wins leaders, after Chase Elliott's Martinsville win

Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott moved into a 38th place tie on the all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins list with his Cook Out 400 victory at Martinsville Speedway two Sundays ago.

The win was the 22nd of his 11-year career, good for sixth among active full-time drivers.

Elliott has won at least one race in eight of the past nine seasons, including three years in a row after enduring a winless 2023 campaign marred by an early-season injury and a mid-season suspension. He also failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in his career that year. He was the only driver to win multiple races each year from 2018 to 2022.

Among active full-time drivers, how does the driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet stack up on the all-time wins list?

Of the sport's 36 active full-time drivers, 25 have found victory lane at some point throughout their careers.

The four who have done so this year, including Elliott, 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick, Team Penske's Ryan Blaney, and Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, are all in the top 10 in all-time wins among those active drivers.

NASCAR Cup Series wins list among active drivers

Driver Wins Seasons (full-time) Overall rank Kyle Busch 63 22 9th Denny Hamlin 61 21 10th Joey Logano 37 18 t-24th Brad Keselowski 36 17 25th Kyle Larson 32 12 t-29th Chase Elliott 22 11 t-38th Ryan Blaney 18 11 t-49th William Byron 16 9 57th Christopher Bell 13 7 t-61st Tyler Reddick 12 7 64th Alex Bowman 8 11 t-71st Ross Chastain 6 8 t-78th Chris Buescher 6 11 t-78th Austin Dillon 6 13 t-78th Shane van Gisbergen 6 2 t-78th Chase Briscoe 5 6 t-82nd Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 4 14 t-90th A.J. Allmendinger 3 12 t-107th Austin Cindric 3 5 t-107th Erik Jones 3 10 t-107th Bubba Wallace 3 9 t-107th Michael McDowell 2 10 t-119th Daniel Suarez 2 10 t-119th Josh Berry 1 3 t-145th Cole Custer 1 5 t-145th

Kyle Busch may lead the way, but his win drought just hit 100 races at Martinsville, and only two drivers on this list, Erik Jones and Cole Custer, have longer active win droughts.

Full-time drivers without a Cup Series victory, in the order of the current point standings, include Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs (sixth), RFK Racing's Ryan Preece (13th), Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar (15th), Front Row Motorsports' Zane Smith (22nd), Legacy Motor Club's John Hunter Nemechek (26th), Front Row Motorsports' Todd Gilliland (28th), Front Row Motorsports' Noah Gragson (29th), 23XI Racing's Riley Herbst (30th), Kaulig Racing's Ty Dillon (32nd), Trackhouse Racing rookie Connor Zilisch (33rd), and Rick Ware Racing's Cody Ware (35th).

Will any of them become the 207th all-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner?

Following an off weekend for Easter, the series is set to get back into action with the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 12, with Fox Sports 1 set to provide live coverage beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV and catch all of the action!