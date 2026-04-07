Active all-time NASCAR Cup wins leaders, after Chase Elliott's Martinsville win

Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott moved into a 38th place tie on the all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins list with his Cook Out 400 victory at Martinsville Speedway two Sundays ago.
The win was the 22nd of his 11-year career, good for sixth among active full-time drivers.
Elliott has won at least one race in eight of the past nine seasons, including three years in a row after enduring a winless 2023 campaign marred by an early-season injury and a mid-season suspension. He also failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in his career that year. He was the only driver to win multiple races each year from 2018 to 2022.
Among active full-time drivers, how does the driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet stack up on the all-time wins list?
Of the sport's 36 active full-time drivers, 25 have found victory lane at some point throughout their careers.
The four who have done so this year, including Elliott, 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick, Team Penske's Ryan Blaney, and Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, are all in the top 10 in all-time wins among those active drivers.
NASCAR Cup Series wins list among active drivers
Driver
Wins
Seasons (full-time)
Overall rank
Kyle Busch
63
22
9th
Denny Hamlin
61
21
10th
Joey Logano
37
18
t-24th
Brad Keselowski
36
17
25th
Kyle Larson
32
12
t-29th
Chase Elliott
22
11
t-38th
Ryan Blaney
18
11
t-49th
William Byron
16
9
57th
Christopher Bell
13
7
t-61st
Tyler Reddick
12
7
64th
Alex Bowman
8
11
t-71st
Ross Chastain
6
8
t-78th
Chris Buescher
6
11
t-78th
Austin Dillon
6
13
t-78th
Shane van Gisbergen
6
2
t-78th
Chase Briscoe
5
6
t-82nd
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
4
14
t-90th
A.J. Allmendinger
3
12
t-107th
Austin Cindric
3
5
t-107th
Erik Jones
3
10
t-107th
Bubba Wallace
3
9
t-107th
Michael McDowell
2
10
t-119th
Daniel Suarez
2
10
t-119th
Josh Berry
1
3
t-145th
Cole Custer
1
5
t-145th
Kyle Busch may lead the way, but his win drought just hit 100 races at Martinsville, and only two drivers on this list, Erik Jones and Cole Custer, have longer active win droughts.
Full-time drivers without a Cup Series victory, in the order of the current point standings, include Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs (sixth), RFK Racing's Ryan Preece (13th), Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar (15th), Front Row Motorsports' Zane Smith (22nd), Legacy Motor Club's John Hunter Nemechek (26th), Front Row Motorsports' Todd Gilliland (28th), Front Row Motorsports' Noah Gragson (29th), 23XI Racing's Riley Herbst (30th), Kaulig Racing's Ty Dillon (32nd), Trackhouse Racing rookie Connor Zilisch (33rd), and Rick Ware Racing's Cody Ware (35th).
Will any of them become the 207th all-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner?
Following an off weekend for Easter, the series is set to get back into action with the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 12, with Fox Sports 1 set to provide live coverage beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV and catch all of the action!