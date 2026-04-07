Skip to main content
Beyond the Flag
Fansided

Active all-time NASCAR Cup wins leaders, after Chase Elliott's Martinsville win

Chase Elliott earned his 22nd career NASCAR Cup Series victory at Martinsville Speedway.
ByAsher Fair|
Share on FacebookShare on XShare on Reddit
Google Discover
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Martinsville Speedway, NASCAR
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Martinsville Speedway, NASCAR | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott moved into a 38th place tie on the all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins list with his Cook Out 400 victory at Martinsville Speedway two Sundays ago.

The win was the 22nd of his 11-year career, good for sixth among active full-time drivers.

Elliott has won at least one race in eight of the past nine seasons, including three years in a row after enduring a winless 2023 campaign marred by an early-season injury and a mid-season suspension. He also failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in his career that year. He was the only driver to win multiple races each year from 2018 to 2022.

Among active full-time drivers, how does the driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet stack up on the all-time wins list?

Of the sport's 36 active full-time drivers, 25 have found victory lane at some point throughout their careers.

The four who have done so this year, including Elliott, 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick, Team Penske's Ryan Blaney, and Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, are all in the top 10 in all-time wins among those active drivers.

NASCAR Cup Series wins list among active drivers

Driver

Wins

Seasons (full-time)

Overall rank

Kyle Busch

63

22

9th

Denny Hamlin

61

21

10th

Joey Logano

37

18

t-24th

Brad Keselowski

36

17

25th

Kyle Larson

32

12

t-29th

Chase Elliott

22

11

t-38th

Ryan Blaney

18

11

t-49th

William Byron

16

9

57th

Christopher Bell

13

7

t-61st

Tyler Reddick

12

7

64th

Alex Bowman

8

11

t-71st

Ross Chastain

6

8

t-78th

Chris Buescher

6

11

t-78th

Austin Dillon

6

13

t-78th

Shane van Gisbergen

6

2

t-78th

Chase Briscoe

5

6

t-82nd

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

4

14

t-90th

A.J. Allmendinger

3

12

t-107th

Austin Cindric

3

5

t-107th

Erik Jones

3

10

t-107th

Bubba Wallace

3

9

t-107th

Michael McDowell

2

10

t-119th

Daniel Suarez

2

10

t-119th

Josh Berry

1

3

t-145th

Cole Custer

1

5

t-145th

Kyle Busch may lead the way, but his win drought just hit 100 races at Martinsville, and only two drivers on this list, Erik Jones and Cole Custer, have longer active win droughts.

Full-time drivers without a Cup Series victory, in the order of the current point standings, include Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs (sixth), RFK Racing's Ryan Preece (13th), Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar (15th), Front Row Motorsports' Zane Smith (22nd), Legacy Motor Club's John Hunter Nemechek (26th), Front Row Motorsports' Todd Gilliland (28th), Front Row Motorsports' Noah Gragson (29th), 23XI Racing's Riley Herbst (30th), Kaulig Racing's Ty Dillon (32nd), Trackhouse Racing rookie Connor Zilisch (33rd), and Rick Ware Racing's Cody Ware (35th).

Will any of them become the 207th all-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner?

Following an off weekend for Easter, the series is set to get back into action with the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 12, with Fox Sports 1 set to provide live coverage beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV and catch all of the action!

Home/NASCAR Cup Series