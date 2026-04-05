Is NASCAR racing on Easter Sunday? How to watch the next race

NASCAR broke a 51-year streak by scheduling a Cup Series race on Easter Sunday in 2022. That hadn't happened since 1970, when the series raced at Atlanta International Speedway (now EchoPark Speedway), although Richmond Raceway did host a race on Easter Sunday in 1989, since the originally scheduled Richmond race that February was postponed due to a snowstorm.

That 2022 Easter race was the second edition of the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race, and that race returned on Easter Sunday again in 2023. Even though NASCAR ditched the dirt race idea after 2023, they insisted on racing on Easter in 2024, with Richmond as the host.

But in 2025, NASCAR's only action on Easter weekend took place on Friday and Saturday at Rockingham Speedway, and it featured only the Craftsman Truck Series and the Xfinity Series (now O'Reilly Auto Parts Series).

The same thing was true this weekend.

For the second consecutive season, the Cup Series will not run a race on Easter Sunday. And unlike last year, when the off weekend set up the first stretch of 28 consecutive race weekends since 1971, the series has another off weekend scheduled for early August, setting up stretches of 16 straight race weekends and 14 straight race weekends, rather than a giant streak of 30 in a row.

Cup Series action is scheduled to resume on Sunday, April 12 at Bristol Motor Speedway. That race is set to be the fifth in a row to be shown live on Fox Sports 1, rather than Fox, after Fox opened up the year by showing four consecutive events, including the season's first three points races.

Fox is set to be responsible for airing the two races at Kansas Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway later in the month, while Fox Sports 1 is set to be responsible for airing the final three races of Fox's portion of this year's broadcast schedule in May, including the points races at Texas Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen International, plus the relocated All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway.

The Fox Sports broadcast booth consists of Mike Joy, Clint Bowyer, and Kevin Harvick, whether a race is shown live on Fox or Fox Sports 1.

Amazon Prime Video is set to take over for its five-race stretch on Sunday, May 24 with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and TNT Sports is set to take over for its five-race stretch on Sunday, June 28 at Sonoma Raceway. This is the second year of the seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal which brought Prime and TNT into the fold with Fox and NBC.

NBC's season-ending portion of the calendar is scheduled to begin after the August off weekend with the race at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, August 9. Of NBC's 14 races, just four are set to be shown on main NBC, with the other 10 slated to be broadcast by USA Network.

Full broadcast booth information for all of NASCAR's media partners can be found here.

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