NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville not being shown live on Fox: How to watch

Including the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium, the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season opened up with four straight races shown live on Fox, which is one of four broadcast partners included in the seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal that went into effect before the 2025 season.

Under the previous agreement, which included just Fox and NBC, Fox was responsible for 18 races (16 points races) to start the year, but to make way for returning partner TNT Sports and newcomer Amazon Prime Video, it had to give up four of those events.

Additionally, the majority of Fox's 14 races, eight to be exact, are now on Fox Sports 1, rather than Fox itself. And Sunday's race at Martinsville Speedway is set to be the fourth straight race on FS1 after Fox opened up the year with four races in a row.

NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville not shown on Fox: How to watch

Sunday's 400-lap Cook Out 400 around the four-turn, 0.526-mile (0.847-kilometer) Ridgeway, Virginia oval is the fourth of five consecutive races set to be shown live on FS1 instead of Fox. Fox hasn't aired a Cup Series race since Sunday, March 1, when it provided live coverage of the road course race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

The Cup Series is scheduled to have off for Easter next weekend, and the race at Bristol Motor Speedway the following weekend is also set to be shown live on FS1. Fox is set to be responsible for just two more races this season, those being the races at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, April 19 and Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 26.

FS1 is set to wrap up Fox's portion of the broadcast calendar with the points races at Texas Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen International, as well as the other exhibition race, the All-Star Race, at Dover Motor Speedway in mid-May.

Prime and TNT are then set to be responsible for five races each, as NBC's 20-race season-ending portion of the schedule was also reduced to 14 as a part of the new agreement. The majority of those 14 races, 10 to be exact, are set to be shown live on USA Network instead of NBC itself.

The Fox Sports broadcast booth consists of the same three individuals, Mike Joy, Clint Bowyer, and Kevin Harvick, whether a race is shown live on Fox or FS1.

Full broadcast booth information for all of NASCAR's broadcast partners can be found here.

Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action from Sunday afternoon's Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway!