NASCAR Cup race at Darlington not being shown live on Fox: How to watch

After the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season opened up with three consecutive races shown live on Fox, four if you include the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium, Fox Sports 1 has been responsible for providing live coverage of the two most recent races at Phoenix Raceway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Fox's season-opening portion of the broadcast schedule consists of 14 races (12 points races), down from 18 (16) under the previous media rights agreement.

The current agreement is a seven-year, $7.7 billion deal that went into effect before the 2025 season and includes not only Fox and NBC, the two partners under the old agreement (2015 to 2024), but a newcomer in Amazon Prime Video and a returning partner in TNT Sports.

Under the previous deal, Fox itself was responsible for the majority of Fox's races, but Fox Sports 1 is now responsible for eight of the 14. Likewise, NBC's season-ending portion of the calendar dropped from 20 races to 14, and instead of those races being split evenly between NBC and USA Network, USA Network is responsible for 10 of the 14.

Fox Sports 1 set to provide live coverage from Darlington

Like the races at Phoenix and Las Vegas, this Sunday's 297-lap Goodyear 400 around the four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) Darlington Raceway oval in Darlington, South Carolina is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1, rather than Fox.

In fact, Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the season's next two races at Martinsville Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway as well. Fox is not scheduled to air another race for nearly another month, with that race scheduled to take place at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, April 19.

Beyond the Kansas race, Fox is set to be responsible for just one more race this season, that being the following weekend's race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Fox Sports 1 is then set to wrap up Fox's portion of the 2026 broadcast schedule with the points races at Texas Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen International, plus the relocated All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway.

Notably, the broadcast booth consists of the same three individuals whether a race is shown live on Fox or Fox Sports 1.

Full broadcast booth information for all of the 2026 season's broadcast partners can be found here.

Following the All-Star Race, Amazon Prime Video is set to take over for five races, starting with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 24, and after that, TNT Sports is set to take over for the five races of the second annual In-Season Challenge, starting with the race at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, June 28.

NBC's portion of the schedule is set to begin with the race at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, August 9, although NBC itself isn't set to provide live coverage of a race until the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 29.

The Goodyear 400 is the sixth race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, and it is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Darlington Raceway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 22. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!