NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas not being shown live on Fox: How to watch

NASCAR's seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal, which went into effect ahead of the 2025 season, introduced both TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video to the Cup Series broadcast schedule.

TNT had previously been a NASCAR broadcast partner, up until the previous agreement with only Fox and NBC went into effect in 2015, while Prime was the lone true newcomer.

Fox's season-opening portion of the calendar dipped from 18 races (16 points races) to 14 (12), and NBC's season-opening portion of the calendar dropped from 20 races to 14.

Fox's portion of the schedule had been split up between Fox and Fox Sports 1, and that is still the case, although under the new agreement, the majority of those races are on Fox Sports 1, rather than Fox. Likewise, the majority of NBC's races are on USA Network, rather than NBC.

Las Vegas NASCAR race not being shown on Fox: How to watch

The 2026 season began with four consecutive races on Fox, including the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium and the first three points races.

But Fox Sports 1 aired its first race of the year a week ago at Phoenix Raceway, and it is scheduled to show this weekend's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as well.

Note that the broadcast booth consists of the same three individuals whether a race is shown on Fox or Fox Sports 1, with Mike Joy as the lead announcer alongside driver analysts Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick. The 2026 season is the third consecutive season with this trio.

The following three races at Darlington Raceway, Martinsville Speedway, and Bristol Motor Speedway are all set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 as well, with Fox's final two races of the season not scheduled to take place until Sunday, April 19 at Kansas Speedway and Sunday, April 26 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Points races at Texas Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen International, plus the exhibition All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway, are scheduled to wrap up Fox's portion of this year's calendar on Fox Sports 1. Amazon Prime Video is set to take over with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 24.

Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports are then set to be responsible for five races each, before NBC's season-ending portion of the calendar is scheduled to get underway on Sunday, August 9 at Iowa Speedway.

The only four races actually scheduled to be shown live on NBC are the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 29 and the season's final three races at Talladega, Martinsville, and Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, October 25; Sunday, November 1; and Sunday, November 8, respectively.

Catch all of the action from Sunday's Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a free trial of FuboTV. Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 4:00 p.m. ET for live coverage!