Bristol NASCAR qualifying: Full Food City 500 starting lineup

Bristol Motor Speedway is scheduled to host a regular season race and a playoff race during the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, and the former is scheduled to take place this Sunday afternoon.
Team Penske's Ryan Blaney took the pole position for Sunday's 500-lap Food City 500 around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval by posting a top lap speed of 127.064 miles per hour (15.101 seconds).
He beat 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick to the top spot by 0.193 miles per hour (0.023 seconds). Both drivers posted their top lap speed on their second of two qualifying laps in the single-car, single-round session on Saturday.
Here's a look at the full 37-car starting lineup for Sunday's race. Note that pre-race "to the rear" penalties are not factored into the following list.
NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Bristol
Order
Driver
1
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
2
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
3
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
5
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
7
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
8
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
10
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
13
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
14
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
16
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
17
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
18
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
19
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
20
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
21
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
22
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
23
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
24
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
25
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
26
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
27
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
28
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
29
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
30
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
31
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
32
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
33
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
34
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
35
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
36
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
37
Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
Tune in to Fox Sports 1 (not Fox) at 3:00 p.m. ET this afternoon for live coverage of the Food City 500 from Bristol Motor Speedway. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action!