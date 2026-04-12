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Bristol NASCAR qualifying: Full Food City 500 starting lineup

The starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway is set following Saturday's qualifying session.
ByAsher Fair|
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Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway, NASCAR
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway, NASCAR | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Bristol Motor Speedway is scheduled to host a regular season race and a playoff race during the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, and the former is scheduled to take place this Sunday afternoon.

Team Penske's Ryan Blaney took the pole position for Sunday's 500-lap Food City 500 around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval by posting a top lap speed of 127.064 miles per hour (15.101 seconds).

He beat 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick to the top spot by 0.193 miles per hour (0.023 seconds). Both drivers posted their top lap speed on their second of two qualifying laps in the single-car, single-round session on Saturday.

Here's a look at the full 37-car starting lineup for Sunday's race. Note that pre-race "to the rear" penalties are not factored into the following list.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Bristol

Order

Driver

1

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

2

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

3

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

5

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

7

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

8

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

10

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

13

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

14

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

16

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

17

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

18

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

19

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

20

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

21

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

22

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

23

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

24

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

25

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

26

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

27

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

28

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

29

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

30

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

31

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

32

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

33

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

34

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

35

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

36

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

37

Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 (not Fox) at 3:00 p.m. ET this afternoon for live coverage of the Food City 500 from Bristol Motor Speedway. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action!

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