Bristol NASCAR qualifying: Full Food City 500 starting lineup

Bristol Motor Speedway is scheduled to host a regular season race and a playoff race during the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, and the former is scheduled to take place this Sunday afternoon.

Team Penske's Ryan Blaney took the pole position for Sunday's 500-lap Food City 500 around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval by posting a top lap speed of 127.064 miles per hour (15.101 seconds).

He beat 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick to the top spot by 0.193 miles per hour (0.023 seconds). Both drivers posted their top lap speed on their second of two qualifying laps in the single-car, single-round session on Saturday.

Here's a look at the full 37-car starting lineup for Sunday's race. Note that pre-race "to the rear" penalties are not factored into the following list.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Bristol

Order Driver 1 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 2 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 3 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 5 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 7 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 8 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 10 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 13 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 15 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 16 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 17 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 18 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 20 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 21 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 22 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 24 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 25 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 26 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 27 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 28 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 29 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 30 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 31 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 32 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 33 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 34 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 35 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 36 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 37 Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 (not Fox) at 3:00 p.m. ET this afternoon for live coverage of the Food City 500 from Bristol Motor Speedway. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action!