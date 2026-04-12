NASCAR Cup race at Bristol not being shown live on Fox: How to watch

You have to go back to the first weekend in March to find the most recent instance of a NASCAR Cup Series race being broadcast live on Fox, and that will remain the case for another week.

Sunday's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway is the fifth consecutive race set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1, rather than Fox, after Fox opened up the year by airing four straight races, including the preseason exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium and the first three points race on the calendar.

Fox's season-opening portion of the broadcast schedule was reduced from 18 races to 14 as a part of NASCAR's seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights agreement, which went into effect ahead of the 2025 season, to make way for a new partner in Amazon Prime Video and a returning partner in TNT Sports. NBC's season-ending portion also dropped from 20 races to 14.

The majority of Fox's races are on Fox Sports 1, eight of 14 to be exact, just like the majority of NBC's races, 10 of 14, are now on USA Network, rather than main NBC.

NASCAR Cup race at Bristol not being shown live on Fox

After Sunday's 500-lap race around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval, there are just five races remaining on Fox's portion of the 2026 schedule.

The first two of those races at Kansas Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway are set to be shown live on Fox, while the last three at Texas Motor Speedway, Watkins Glen International, and Dover Motor Speedway (exhibition All-Star Race) are set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1, before Prime Video is in line to take over for its five-race stint.

TNT Sports is then set to be responsible for the five races of the second annual summer In-Season Challenge.

Notably, whether a race is shown live on Fox or Fox Sports 1, the broadcast booth consists of the same trio of individuals. Full information about the broadcast booths for each of NASCAR's broadcast partners can be found here.

A full starting lineup for Sunday's Food City 500 at Bristol can be found here.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 12 for the live broadcast of the Food City 500 from Bristol Motor Speedway. Take advantage of FuboTV's free trial offer today if you have not already done so!