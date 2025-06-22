Bubba Wallace among 6 NASCAR drivers penalized before Pocono race

Saturday's qualifying session at Pocono Raceway was about as chaotic as the NASCAR Cup Series has seen so far in 2025, with several drivers experiencing issues during their runs and others not even able to compete qualifying attempts.

A total of six drivers are set to be sent to the rear of the field for Sunday afternoon's rain-delayed 160-lap Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA around the three-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilomete) Tricky Triangle in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

But ironically, because of how "to the rear" penalties work, some of their "penalties" aren't actually set to affect their starting positions.

Team Penske's Ryan Blaney, Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron, 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace, Wood Brothers Racing's Josh Berry, and Rick Ware Racing's Cody Ware are set to drop to the rear of the field due to adjustments, while NY Racing Team's Brennan Poole is set to do so after his car failed technical inspection multiple times.

Four of those drivers won't even move from their official starting positions.

Drivers who are sent to the rear are simply set to drop to the back of their respective lane. Wallace, Berry, Ware, and Poole did not make qualifying attempts and were set to start 34th, 35th, 36th, and 37th, respectively, and so they are still set to roll off there.

As for Blaney and Byron, they are actually set to drop, though Byron will only drop from 31st to 33rd place after a crash in qualifying. Kaulig Racing's A.J. Allmendinger is set to move up one row from 33rd to 31st as a result.

Blaney initially qualified 20th and is set to start 32nd, meaning that all drivers who had been slated to start from 22nd, 24th, 26th, 28th, 30th, and 32nd are each set to move up two spots (one row).

Here's an updated look at the starting lineup, factoring in these penalties.

UPDATE: Kaulig Racing's Ty Dillon has also been sent to the rear, making him the seventh penalized driver before the race.

NASCAR Cup Series: Updated Pocono starting lineup

1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

3rd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

5th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

6th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

9th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

11th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

12th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

13th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

14th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

15th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

16th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

17th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

18th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

19th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

20th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

21st - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

22nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

23rd - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

24th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

25th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

26th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

27th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

28th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

29th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

30th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

31st - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

32nd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

33rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

34th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

35th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

36th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

37th - Brennan Poole, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

Amazon Prime Video is currently airing live coverage of the Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA from Pocono Raceway. This race is the final race of Prime's five-race portion of the broadcast schedule, as TNT Sports is set to take over next week to kick off the five-race in-season tournament from Atlanta Motor Speedway.