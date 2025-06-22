Bubba Wallace among 6 NASCAR drivers penalized before Pocono race

Saturday's qualifying session at Pocono Raceway was about as chaotic as the NASCAR Cup Series has seen so far in 2025, with several drivers experiencing issues during their runs and others not even able to compete qualifying attempts.
A total of six drivers are set to be sent to the rear of the field for Sunday afternoon's rain-delayed 160-lap Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA around the three-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilomete) Tricky Triangle in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.
But ironically, because of how "to the rear" penalties work, some of their "penalties" aren't actually set to affect their starting positions.
Team Penske's Ryan Blaney, Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron, 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace, Wood Brothers Racing's Josh Berry, and Rick Ware Racing's Cody Ware are set to drop to the rear of the field due to adjustments, while NY Racing Team's Brennan Poole is set to do so after his car failed technical inspection multiple times.
Four of those drivers won't even move from their official starting positions.
Drivers who are sent to the rear are simply set to drop to the back of their respective lane. Wallace, Berry, Ware, and Poole did not make qualifying attempts and were set to start 34th, 35th, 36th, and 37th, respectively, and so they are still set to roll off there.
As for Blaney and Byron, they are actually set to drop, though Byron will only drop from 31st to 33rd place after a crash in qualifying. Kaulig Racing's A.J. Allmendinger is set to move up one row from 33rd to 31st as a result.
Blaney initially qualified 20th and is set to start 32nd, meaning that all drivers who had been slated to start from 22nd, 24th, 26th, 28th, 30th, and 32nd are each set to move up two spots (one row).
Here's an updated look at the starting lineup, factoring in these penalties.
UPDATE: Kaulig Racing's Ty Dillon has also been sent to the rear, making him the seventh penalized driver before the race.
NASCAR Cup Series: Updated Pocono starting lineup
1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
3rd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
5th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
6th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
9th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
11th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
12th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
13th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
14th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
15th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
16th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
17th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
18th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
19th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
20th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
21st - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
22nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
23rd - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
24th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
25th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
26th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
27th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
28th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
29th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
30th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
31st - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
32nd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
33rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
34th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
35th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
36th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
37th - Brennan Poole, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
Amazon Prime Video is currently airing live coverage of the Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA from Pocono Raceway. This race is the final race of Prime's five-race portion of the broadcast schedule, as TNT Sports is set to take over next week to kick off the five-race in-season tournament from Atlanta Motor Speedway.