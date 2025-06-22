Beyond the Flag
NASCAR starting lineup at Pocono as Cup race pushed back

Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway did not get underway as planned.
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Pocono Raceway, NASCAR | Jonathan Bachman/GettyImages

Due to a weather delay, Sunday afternoon's Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA NASCAR Cup Series race, which was scheduled to get underway shortly after 2:00 p.m. ET, is now scheduled to get underway shortly after 4:30 p.m. ET at Pocono Raceway.

This race is scheduled to be a 160-lap race around the three-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Tricky Triangle in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, and Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, who missed last weekend's race in Mexico due to the birth of his third child, took the pole position in Saturday's qualifying session.

RFK Racing's Chris Buescher is set to join him on the front row.

Here is a look at the full starting lineup for race number 17 on the 36-race 2025 Cup Series schedule.

Note that pre-race grid penalties (found here) are not reflected in this starting lineup.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Pocono

1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

3rd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

5th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

6th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

9th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

11th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

12th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

13th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

14th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

15th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

16th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

17th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

18th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

19th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

20th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

21st - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

22nd - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

23rd - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

24th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

25th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

26th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

27th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

28th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

29th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

30th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

31st - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

32nd - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

33rd - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

34th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

35th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

36th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

37th - Brennan Poole, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

Tune in to Amazon Prime Video for the live broadcast of the Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA from Pocono Raceway. This race is the fifth and final race on Prime's portion of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule, as coverage is set to shift to TNT Sports for the five-race in-season tournament beginning next weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

