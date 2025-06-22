NASCAR starting lineup at Pocono as Cup race pushed back

Due to a weather delay, Sunday afternoon's Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA NASCAR Cup Series race, which was scheduled to get underway shortly after 2:00 p.m. ET, is now scheduled to get underway shortly after 4:30 p.m. ET at Pocono Raceway.

This race is scheduled to be a 160-lap race around the three-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Tricky Triangle in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, and Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, who missed last weekend's race in Mexico due to the birth of his third child, took the pole position in Saturday's qualifying session.

RFK Racing's Chris Buescher is set to join him on the front row.

Here is a look at the full starting lineup for race number 17 on the 36-race 2025 Cup Series schedule.

Note that pre-race grid penalties (found here) are not reflected in this starting lineup.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Pocono

1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



2nd - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



3rd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



4th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



5th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



6th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



7th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



8th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



9th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



10th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



11th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



12th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



13th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



14th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



15th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



16th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



17th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



18th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



19th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



20th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



21st - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



22nd - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



23rd - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



24th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



25th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



26th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



27th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



28th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



29th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



30th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



31st - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



32nd - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



33rd - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



34th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



35th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



36th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



37th - Brennan Poole, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

Tune in to Amazon Prime Video for the live broadcast of the Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA from Pocono Raceway. This race is the fifth and final race on Prime's portion of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule, as coverage is set to shift to TNT Sports for the five-race in-season tournament beginning next weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.