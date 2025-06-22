NASCAR starting lineup at Pocono as Cup race pushed back

Due to a weather delay, Sunday afternoon's Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA NASCAR Cup Series race, which was scheduled to get underway shortly after 2:00 p.m. ET, is now scheduled to get underway shortly after 4:30 p.m. ET at Pocono Raceway.
This race is scheduled to be a 160-lap race around the three-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Tricky Triangle in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, and Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, who missed last weekend's race in Mexico due to the birth of his third child, took the pole position in Saturday's qualifying session.
RFK Racing's Chris Buescher is set to join him on the front row.
Here is a look at the full starting lineup for race number 17 on the 36-race 2025 Cup Series schedule.
Note that pre-race grid penalties (found here) are not reflected in this starting lineup.
NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Pocono
1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
3rd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
5th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
6th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
9th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
11th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
12th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
13th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
14th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
15th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
16th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
17th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
18th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
19th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
20th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
21st - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
22nd - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
23rd - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
24th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
25th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
26th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
27th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
28th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
29th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
30th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
31st - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
32nd - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
33rd - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
35th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
36th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
37th - Brennan Poole, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
Tune in to Amazon Prime Video for the live broadcast of the Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA from Pocono Raceway. This race is the fifth and final race on Prime's portion of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule, as coverage is set to shift to TNT Sports for the five-race in-season tournament beginning next weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.