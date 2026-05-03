Bubba Wallace among two NASCAR Cup drivers penalized before Texas race

Saturday's qualifying session for Sunday's Wurth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway featured only 36 of the 38 cars on the entry list for the 2026 season's 11th race.

23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace and Richard Childress Racing's Austin Dillon are set to start 37th and 38th, respectively, after neither one turned a qualifying lap. Wallace crashed in practice, while Dillon blew an engine.

For Wallace and Dillon, while they are officially set to drop to the rear, these "penalties" don't really do much, other than ensure that they will share the back row regardless of how many other drivers ended up being sent to the rear after actually qualifying.

Nobody else ended up being sent to the rear, and all 36 of the other drivers on the entry list are set to start exactly where they qualified, so there won't actually be any change in position for anybody during the pace laps.

Here's a look at the updated Wurth 400 starting lineup, with all pre-race "to the rear" penalties taken into account.

Updated NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Texas

Order Driver 1 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 4 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 7 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 8 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 9 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 11 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 12 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 13 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 14 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 15 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 17 Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota 18 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 19 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 20 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 21 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 23 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 24 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 25 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 26 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 27 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 28 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 29 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 30 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 31 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 32 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 33 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 34 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 35 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 36 Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford 37 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 38 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET this afternoon for the live broadcast of the Wurth 400 from Texas Motor Speedway. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now if you have not already had the opportunity to do so!