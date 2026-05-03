Bubba Wallace among two NASCAR Cup drivers penalized before Texas race

Saturday's qualifying session for Sunday's Wurth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway featured only 36 of the 38 cars on the entry list for the 2026 season's 11th race.
23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace and Richard Childress Racing's Austin Dillon are set to start 37th and 38th, respectively, after neither one turned a qualifying lap. Wallace crashed in practice, while Dillon blew an engine.
For Wallace and Dillon, while they are officially set to drop to the rear, these "penalties" don't really do much, other than ensure that they will share the back row regardless of how many other drivers ended up being sent to the rear after actually qualifying.
Nobody else ended up being sent to the rear, and all 36 of the other drivers on the entry list are set to start exactly where they qualified, so there won't actually be any change in position for anybody during the pace laps.
Here's a look at the updated Wurth 400 starting lineup, with all pre-race "to the rear" penalties taken into account.
Updated NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Texas
Order
Driver
1
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
2
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
3
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
4
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
7
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
9
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
11
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
13
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
14
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
15
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
16
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
17
Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
18
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
19
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
20
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
21
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
22
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
23
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
24
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
25
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
26
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
27
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
28
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
29
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
30
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
31
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
32
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
33
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
34
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
35
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
36
Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
37
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
38
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET this afternoon for the live broadcast of the Wurth 400 from Texas Motor Speedway. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now if you have not already had the opportunity to do so!