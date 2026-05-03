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Bubba Wallace among two NASCAR Cup drivers penalized before Texas race

The only two drivers set to start at the rear were already slated to start Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at the back.
ByAsher Fair|
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Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Texas Motor Speedway, NASCAR
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Texas Motor Speedway, NASCAR | Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Saturday's qualifying session for Sunday's Wurth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway featured only 36 of the 38 cars on the entry list for the 2026 season's 11th race.

23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace and Richard Childress Racing's Austin Dillon are set to start 37th and 38th, respectively, after neither one turned a qualifying lap. Wallace crashed in practice, while Dillon blew an engine.

For Wallace and Dillon, while they are officially set to drop to the rear, these "penalties" don't really do much, other than ensure that they will share the back row regardless of how many other drivers ended up being sent to the rear after actually qualifying.

Nobody else ended up being sent to the rear, and all 36 of the other drivers on the entry list are set to start exactly where they qualified, so there won't actually be any change in position for anybody during the pace laps.

Here's a look at the updated Wurth 400 starting lineup, with all pre-race "to the rear" penalties taken into account.

Updated NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Texas

Order

Driver

1

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

2

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

3

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

4

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

7

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

9

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

11

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

13

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

14

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

15

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

16

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

17

Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

18

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

19

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

20

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

21

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

22

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

23

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

24

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

25

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

26

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

27

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

28

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

29

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

30

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

31

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

32

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

33

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

34

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

35

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

36

Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

37

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

38

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET this afternoon for the live broadcast of the Wurth 400 from Texas Motor Speedway. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now if you have not already had the opportunity to do so!

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