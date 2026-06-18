Carson Hocevar replacement confirmed for Coronado NASCAR race

Because he is only in his third season as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver for Spire Motorsports, Carson Hocevar is not limited to just eight Craftsman Truck Series races per season, and he has taken advantage of that this year.

Hocevar has spent nine of the first 12 races of the 2026 Truck Series season behind the wheel of the No. 77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports, including the most recent race at Michigan International Speedway two weekends ago. He won the race at Texas Motor Speedway in early May.

He was actually supposed to have competed in 11 of the 12 races by now, but he was replaced by Connor Zilisch at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Jesse Love and Nashville Superspeedway.

This weekend at Qualcomm Circuit, however, Hocevar is only allowed to compete in the Cup Series race. Full-time Cup drivers are not allowed to run the Truck Series or O'Reilly Auto Parts Series events since the 19-turn, 3.4-mile (5.472-kilometer) temporary street circuit on Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California is new for everybody.

Carson Hocevar replacement confirmed for San Diego race

With Hocevar ineligible to compete in Friday's Truck Series race, it's Trackhouse Racing team owner Justin Marks who is set to return to the series for the first time since competing at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in 2022.

Marks hasn't competed in any NASCAR national series since 2023, when he ran the inaugural street race in Chicago, Illinois for Kaulig Racing in the O'Reilly Series.

The Truck Series is set to have two weekends off after the San Diego race, and a driver has not yet been named for the race at Lime Rock Park on Saturday, July 11. However, Hocevar is set to return for both races later in July at North Wilkesboro Speedway and Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Live coverage of Friday's Navy 250 is set to be provided by Fox Sports 1 starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from the first ever NASCAR national series race from the Coronado Street Course!