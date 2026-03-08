Chase Briscoe's disastrous start to 2026 somehow just got even worse

Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe is one of three drivers to finish second behind 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick through the first three races of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

But aside from that runner-up finish at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway), he has scored exactly one point in every other race.

That list now includes Sunday's Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Raceway, race number four of the 2026 season, as well.

Chase Briscoe's disastrous start continues

As a result of a flat tire in the second stage of Sunday afternoon's 312-lap race around the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval, a race that has been harsh on the Goodyear rubber across the board all afternoon, Briscoe was knocked out of the top three and scored in 37th (last) place with another DNF.

Briscoe, who qualified for the Championship 4 in his first season with Joe Gibbs Racing a year ago, was collected in an early wreck in the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Although he finished the race, he was several laps down, and he scored just one point with a 36th place finish.

At Circuit of the Americas (COTA) a week ago, he was the first driver knocked out of the race and was scored 37th (last) with a transaxle issue that occurred when he was running inside the top three.

Because he didn't score any stage points at Daytona, COTA, or Phoenix, that's a total of three points in three races for the driver of the No. 19 Toyota, who entered Phoenix sitting 27th out of 36 full-time drivers in the point standings but is set to plummet further after his second consecutive last-place DNF.

