Chicagoland NASCAR Cup qualifying: Full eero 400 starting lineup

For the first time in seven years, the NASCAR Cup Series is back at Chicagoland Speedway. Chicagoland was on the schedule in 2020 initially, but after it was replaced due to various COVID-19-related restrictions, it didn't not return in 2021.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin continued his impressive form on ovals and took the pole position for Sunday's 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Joliet, Illinois oval by recording a top lap speed of 178.241 miles per hour in his No. 11 Toyota.

Hendrick Motorpsports' Kyle Larson, whom Hamlin beat to the top spot by exactly one one-thousandth (0.001) of a second, is set to start beside him on the front row behind the wheel of his No. 5 Chevrolet.

Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman, the track's most recent Cup Series race winner from 2019, qualified 12th behind the wheel of his No. 48 Chevrolet.

Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway, which is the first race of the second half of the 2026 season as well as the second race of the five-race In-Season Challenge tournament. Note that pre-race penalties are not factored into the chart below.

Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Chicagoland

Order Driver 1 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 4 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 5 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 8 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 9 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 11 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 12 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 13 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 14 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 15 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 17 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 18 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 19 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 20 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 21 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 22 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 23 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 26 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 27 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 28 Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota 29 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 30 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 31 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 32 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 33 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 34 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 35 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 36 J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet 37 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 38 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

Live coverage of the eero 400 from Chicagoland Speedway is scheduled to begin on TNT at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 5. Don't miss any of the action from Chicagoland's first NASCAR Cup Series race since 2019!