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Chicagoland NASCAR Cup qualifying: Full eero 400 starting lineup

The starting lineup is set for Sunday night's Chicago 400, the first NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway since 2019.
ByAsher Fair|
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Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Chicagoland Speedway, NASCAR
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Chicagoland Speedway, NASCAR | Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

For the first time in seven years, the NASCAR Cup Series is back at Chicagoland Speedway. Chicagoland was on the schedule in 2020 initially, but after it was replaced due to various COVID-19-related restrictions, it didn't not return in 2021.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin continued his impressive form on ovals and took the pole position for Sunday's 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Joliet, Illinois oval by recording a top lap speed of 178.241 miles per hour in his No. 11 Toyota.

Hendrick Motorpsports' Kyle Larson, whom Hamlin beat to the top spot by exactly one one-thousandth (0.001) of a second, is set to start beside him on the front row behind the wheel of his No. 5 Chevrolet.

Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman, the track's most recent Cup Series race winner from 2019, qualified 12th behind the wheel of his No. 48 Chevrolet.

Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway, which is the first race of the second half of the 2026 season as well as the second race of the five-race In-Season Challenge tournament. Note that pre-race penalties are not factored into the chart below.

Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Chicagoland

Order

Driver

1

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

4

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

5

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

9

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

11

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

12

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

13

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

14

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

15

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

16

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

17

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

18

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

19

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

20

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

21

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

22

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

23

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

24

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

25

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

26

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

27

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

28

Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

29

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

30

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

31

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

32

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

33

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

34

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

35

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

36

J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

37

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

38

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

Live coverage of the eero 400 from Chicagoland Speedway is scheduled to begin on TNT at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 5. Don't miss any of the action from Chicagoland's first NASCAR Cup Series race since 2019!

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