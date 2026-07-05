Chicagoland NASCAR Cup qualifying: Full eero 400 starting lineup

For the first time in seven years, the NASCAR Cup Series is back at Chicagoland Speedway. Chicagoland was on the schedule in 2020 initially, but after it was replaced due to various COVID-19-related restrictions, it didn't not return in 2021.
Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin continued his impressive form on ovals and took the pole position for Sunday's 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Joliet, Illinois oval by recording a top lap speed of 178.241 miles per hour in his No. 11 Toyota.
Hendrick Motorpsports' Kyle Larson, whom Hamlin beat to the top spot by exactly one one-thousandth (0.001) of a second, is set to start beside him on the front row behind the wheel of his No. 5 Chevrolet.
Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman, the track's most recent Cup Series race winner from 2019, qualified 12th behind the wheel of his No. 48 Chevrolet.
Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway, which is the first race of the second half of the 2026 season as well as the second race of the five-race In-Season Challenge tournament. Note that pre-race penalties are not factored into the chart below.
Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Chicagoland
Order
Driver
1
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
4
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
5
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
9
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
11
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
12
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
13
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
14
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
15
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
16
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
17
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
18
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
19
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
20
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
21
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
22
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
23
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
24
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
25
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
26
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
27
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
28
Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
29
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
30
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
31
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
32
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
33
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
34
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
35
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
36
J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
37
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
38
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Live coverage of the eero 400 from Chicagoland Speedway is scheduled to begin on TNT at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 5. Don't miss any of the action from Chicagoland's first NASCAR Cup Series race since 2019!
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