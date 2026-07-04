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NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at Chicagoland

For the first time in seven years, the NASCAR Cup Series is set to race at Chicagoland Speedway this Sunday afternoon.
ByAsher Fair|
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Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chicagoland Speedway, NASCAR
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chicagoland Speedway, NASCAR | Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session at Chicagoland Speedway, if it isn't canceled due to rain, is set to be a standard oval qualifying session, as Chicagoland is considered an intermediate track.

There is just one round of qualifying, rather than both an opening round and a pole position shootout like NASCAR runs at superspeedways, and each driver is set to one single timed lap, rather than two like NASCAR runs on short tracks. It is not a group session like NASCAR runs on road and street courses.

The qualifying order was determined by the two-variable metric that NASCAR introduced in 2025 to replace the old four-variable metric.

NASCAR has not contested a Cup Series race at the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) oval in Joliet, Illinois since 2019. The track was on the initial schedule in 2020, but it was replaced due to various COVID-19-related restrictions, and it did not return in 2021.

Sunday's race is set to get the second half of the 36-race 2026 season underway, and it is one of eight races remaining on the regular season schedule. It is also the second race of the second annual five-race In-Season Challenge tournament.

Follow along with our eero 400 qualifying updates from Chicagoland Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Chicagoland

1 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
4 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
5 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
9 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
11 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
12 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
13 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
14 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
15 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
16 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
17 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
18 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
19 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
20 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
21 - Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
22 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
23 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
24 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
25 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
26 - Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
27 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
28 - Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
29 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
30 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
31 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
32 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
33 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
34 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
35 - Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
36 - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
37 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
38 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

Chicagoland Speedway is set to host the eero 400 this Sunday, July 5, with TNT's live coverage scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. ET. Catch all of the action from the track's first NASCAR Cup Series race in seven years!

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