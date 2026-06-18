Christopher Bell replacement confirmed for Coronado NASCAR race

2017 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Christopher Bell entered the 2026 season having competed in just five Truck Series races since winning that title nine seasons ago.

He has made four starts already this season, including in the most recent race at Michigan International Speedway. He has run all four of those races for Halmar Friesen Racing behind the wheel of the No. 62 Toyota, after making his first appearance for the team, a surprise substitute appearance, in August 2025.

Although he fractured his wrist in a Cup Series crash at Michigan, he competed in the Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway with Brandon Jones on standby, and he plans to compete this Sunday at the new Qualcomm Circuit on Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California with Brent Crews on standby.

Christopher Bell replacement confirmed for San Diego

But because this is the inaugural race weekend at the Coronado Street Course, full-time Cup Series drivers are only allowed to compete in Sunday's Cup Series at the 19-turn, 3.4-mile (5.472-kilometer) temporary street course, so the plan was never for Bell to run Friday's Truck Series race.

Instead, it's Kaz Grala who is set to take over behind the wheel of the No. 62 Toyota this weekend. Grala has not competed in the Truck Series since 2023, when he ran three races for another Toyota team in Tricon Garage.

Grala has not competed in any NASCAR national series yet this year, with his most recent start coming at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in October 2025, when he competed part-time for Sam Hunt Racing.

Bell, who won at Bristol Motor Speedway and finished in the top six in each of his other three Truck Series starts earlier this season, does not currently have any other starts lined up behind the wheel of the No. 62 truck for this year.

Friday's Navy 250 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Qualcomm Circuit starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from the inaugural NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race in San Diego!