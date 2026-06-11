Cleetus McFarland RCR car out for Pocono NASCAR race

In addition to their two full-time entries, the No. 2 Chevrolet for reigning series champion Jesse Love and the No. 21 Chevrolet for Austin Hill, Richard Childress Racing have added a third car on occasion throughout the 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season.

The car was added for the first time at Rockingham Speedway in early April, when Garrett Mitchell, better known as Cleetus McFarland, made his O'Reilly Series debut and finished 32nd.

It returned at Texas Motor Speedway, but because it was full-time Cup driver Austin Dillon behind the wheel, the team used the No. 3 for the entry, rather than the No. 33. He placed 23rd.

Cleetus McFarland car out for Pocono NASCAR race

The car returned for the series' most recent race at Nashville Superspeedway, again for McFarland; he had aimed to run the late April race at Talladega Superspeedway, but NASCAR did not allow him to compete and instead required him to run on shorter tracks before running on a true superspeedway.

While "Superspeedway" is in Nashville's name, the fact that it is only a 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) oval meant that he was granted approval to compete. He finished 35th.

It would not be surprising to see Richard Childress Racing continue to add the No. 33 car for McFarland as the 2026 season progresses, but as of now, they have yet to confirm any plans for the third entry beyond the Nashville race, and it is not on the entry list for this coming weekend's race at Pocono Raceway.

Additionally, Dillon is not expected back in the team's O'Reilly Series No. 3 car before the end of the year.

The CW Network is set to provide live coverage of the MillerTech Battery 250 from Pocono Raceway starting at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 13. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from the "Tricky Triangle"!