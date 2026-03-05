Connor Zilisch replacement confirmed after COTA disappointment

When it was announced that Connor Zilisch, who had already been announced as a full-time Trackhouse Racing driver for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, would also be returning to JR Motorsports as a part-time driver for the 2026 O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season, it was assumed that Carson Kvapil would be out of a full-time ride.

However, even with Zilisch running select races behind the wheel of the No. 1 Chevrolet that Kvapil drove full-time a year ago, Kvapil is still a full-time driver. He is set to run select races behind the wheel of the team's part-time entry, the No. 9 Chevrolet, and he also landed a multi-race deal with DGM Racing with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports.

Zilisch returned to the team with which he won 10 races in 2025 this past weekend at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and started on pole, but an eventful day, which included contact from Hendrick Motorsports' Corey Day, resulted in a 21st place finish.

Connor Zilisch focusing on NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix

Kvapil made his first start with DGM Racing with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports behind the wheel of the No. 91 Chevrolet at COTA and finished 19th, leaving him in fifth place in the standings heading into this weekend's race at Phoenix Raceway.

Zilisch also had to battle from the back twice in Sunday's Cup Series race after contact, and after dropping from the top five to the back late in the race, he rallied for a 14th place finish, which vaulted him out of last in the point standings.

Still, it was a disappointing weekend for the 19-year-old at a track where he was among the favorites to win not one but both races. This weekend, he is set to focus on the Cup Series race only.

As a result, Kvapil is set to be back in his usual No. 1 Chevrolet for Saturday's 200-lap GOVX 200 around the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval.

Zilisch's next start in the No. 1 car is scheduled to come in the race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 11. He is also set to drive the car at Watkins Glen International, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Chicagoland Speedway later in the year.

The GOVX 200 is set to be shown live from Phoenix Raceway on the CW Network beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, March 7.