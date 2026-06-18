Corey Heim replacement confirmed for Coronado NASCAR race

In addition to his part-time deal to run a fourth car for 23XI Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series as the team's development driver, Corey Heim has also been competing part-time for Tricon Garage in the Craftsman Truck Series, after winning the championship for the organization with a 12-win season a year ago.

Heim's Truck Series dominance has continued in 2026, as he's recorded three wins in five starts, including one in the series' most recent race at Michigan International Speedway two weekends ago.

Despite not running the other seven races that have been contested this year, he's 11th in the point standings, which would put him just four points outside of the provisional playoff picture if he were playoff eligible. He'd be the points leader by over 160 points if his points per race average were multiplied over all 12 events.

This weekend, however, he is set to compete in only Sunday's Cup Series race at the new Qualcomm Circuit on Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California.

Corey Heim replacement confirmed for San Diego

Heim's replacement behind the wheel of the No. 1 Tricon Garage Toyota is a familiar one, but he's also one who hasn't run a single Truck Series race since 2008.

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson is set to make only his second career Truck Series start this weekend at the 19-turn, 3.4-mile (5.472-kilometer) temporary street course. It's his only scheduled Truck Series start of 2026. His first career series start came at Bristol Motor Speedway with Randy Moss Motorsports, 18 years ago.

Johnson is also set to run Sunday's Cup Series race, which is currently his final scheduled Cup Series start of the year. He has already announced that he plans to conclude his NASCAR career in the 2027 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Beyond this weekend, Tricon Garage have yet to confirm any more drivers for the No. 1 Toyota this year. With that entry being a shared full-time entry, it would not be surprising to see Heim come back at some point later in 2026. The series has back-to-back off weekends scheduled after the San Diego race.

Fox Sports 1's live coverage of the Navy 250 from Qualcomm Circuit is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, June 19. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss the inaugural NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race from Naval Base Coronado!