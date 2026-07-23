Corey Heim replacement confirmed for Indianapolis NASCAR race

Despite having run just six of 15 races on the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule, reigning series champion Corey Heim sits 14th in the point standings, where he'd be just 27 points below the playoff cut line if he were playoff eligible.

Spread across all 15 races, his average points per race tally, thanks to his three wins in those six stats, would give him a whopping 133-point lead in the standings.

Heim has already landed a full-time Cup Series ride with 23XI Racing, the team for which he's been a development driver since the start of the 2025 season, for 2027, so at this point, it's all about reps.

But while he is set to continue to get reps on the Cup side in a fourth 23XI Racing entry as the 2026 season winds down, including in this weekend's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after winning the race on Naval Base Coronado just over a month ago, he does not currently have any more confirmed Truck Series starts lined up for this year.

Corey Heim replacement confirmed for Indianapolis

While the Cup Series and the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series are set to compete at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend, the Truck Series is set to contest a race at the nearby Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday night.

After Heim drove the No. 5 Toyota for just the second time this season in this past weekend's race at North Wilkesboro Speedway and finished ninth, it's Harrison Burton who is set to replace him and make his first start of the year, making him the eighth driver to drive that truck this season.

After reuniting with Toyota for the first time since 2021, Burton competes full-time for Sam Hunt Racing in the O'Reilly Series but is well outside of the playoff picture with just one top 10 finish through 21 races.

He has not competed in a Truck Series race since 2022, when he was a full-time Cup rookie with Wood Brothers Racing. That year, he competed in two races for David Gilliland Racing. Having not been a full-time Truck Series driver since 2019, he has never competed in a Truck race at Lucas Oil Raceway.

Live coverage of the TSport 200 is set to be provided by Fox Sports 1 from Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park starting at 8:00 p.m. ET this Friday, July 24. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!