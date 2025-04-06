Darlington pre-race favorite immediately crashes in the Goodyear 400

It was an early end to the day for the pre-race favorite to win Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington Raceway.

Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson didn't even make it to lap four of the 293-lap Goodyear 400 around the four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) Darlington, South Carolina oval before his No. 5 Chevrolet spun across the back straightaway and hit the inside retaining wall hard.

Larson started the race in 19th place and was running in 19th when the crash occurred, knocking out the Terry Labonte throwback scheme after Larson made a mistake coming off of turn two and got his tires below the hashmarks and onto the apron.

Kyle Larson, pre-race favorite, out at Darlington

With Larson, the winner of the 2023 Southern 500 at the track "Too Tough To Tame" out of the race less than two minutes into it, Team Penske's Ryan Blaney currently has the best odds to win, even though he is still seeking his first ever top five finish at Darlington in his 17th start.

Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron started from the pole position, alongside RFK Racing's Ryan Preece.

Larson and the No. 5 team are allowed to make repairs to the car, but he is out of contention even if he comes back into the race.

Larson has already effectively clinched a playoff spot, having won at Homestead-Miami Speedway two weeks ago. He entered the race in second place in the point standings behind Byron, but he is poised to drop at least a few spots after his early wreck.

