David Malukas replacement confirmed after Nashville IndyCar wreck

Team Penske's David Malukas was taken to a local hospital after being involved in a single-car crash during Saturday morning's IndyCar practice session for Sunday's Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway.

It was later confirmed that he will not qualify the No. 12 Chevrolet on Saturday afternoon for Sunday's 300-lap race around the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee oval, even if the car is ready in time.

Qualifying is set to be shown live on Fox beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET.

David Malukas replacement confirmed after Nashville crash

If the car is ready, Conor Daly is set to drive the No. 12 Chevrolet in place of Malukas in this afternoon's qualifying session. The two-lap qualifying run is set to effectively be used as an install run to get a feel for the rebuilt car.

Trouble for the No. 12!



A heavy impact for David Malukas during Practice 1 at @NashvilleSuperS. pic.twitter.com/pbKkLMfrHf — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) July 18, 2026

It had already been confirmed that Malukas will receive a nine-position grid penalty for Sunday's race regardless of where he qualifies, after the No. 12 Chevrolet fitted its fifth engine of the 2026 season following the test at the Milwaukee Mile a week and a half ago.

Malukas' status for tomorrow's race, and even for this evening's practice session, remains uncertain. If he cannot race, his replacement has not yet been confirmed, as Daly has only been announced for qualifying thus far.

UPDATE: The No. 12 Chevrolet will not be ready for qualifying.

Despite having not yet won a race, Malukas is currently the series' oval points leader, boasting a nine-point advantage over teammate Josef Newgarden following the first three of the season's six oval races. His average finish is a series-best fourth with two podium finishes in those three events.

He is fourth in the overall point standings, 66 points behind Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou for the lead but just nine points out of second.

Fox's live coverage of the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 19, following the World Cup Final. Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the pre-race show beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and catch all of the action from Nashville Superspeedway!