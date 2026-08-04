Denny Hamlin just said what NASCAR fans are all thinking about Carson Hocevar

He may not be NASCAR's most popular driver, but as time goes on, the name Carson Hocevar is becoming more and more mainstream in the modern sports world.

Hocevar's aggressive driving style and unrepentant attitude have been the talk of the town throughout the 2026 season, and even dating back to his first two seasons as a full-time Cup driver for Spire Motorsports. He has been likened to NASCAR legends Dale Earnhardt and Kyle Busch for those very reasons.

There are obvious drawbacks to that. The obvious one is that he currently can't actually hold a candle to Earnhardt or Busch or even anybody else who has been likened to either one of those two at any point over the years.

His best accomplishment so far is passing Danica Patrick on the all-time wins list. There are about two and a half dozen other active drivers who remember their first beer, too.

But it's apples to oranges; he's still 24. And while he's yet to establish himself as a true frontrunner, the flashes of potential have existed from the start. Say what you will about his sub-1% win percentage, but Spire Motorsports hasn't been an elite team until now, and despite having yet to win on a traditional oval, he's Chevrolet's top driver, sitting fifth in points.

However, there's still an element of Hocevar that rubs fans the wrong way.

In an era deprived of true personalities, with many drivers more willing to take that obligatory swig from a warm Coca-Cola bottle every time they're shown on camera than call out an egregious opponent or simply stand up for themselves, a driver like Hocevar is that much more appreciated.

And that goes for both his fans and those who love to hate him.

But the fact that he's really yet to truly "do something" at the Cup level, aside from a single superspeedway victory that we all know would literally be written off by fans as a fluke for literally any other driver who hadn't won elsewhere, makes it somewhat of a Catch-22.

Is it really a positive for NASCAR that the guy everyone is talking about is a guy who isn't a true superstar – or, quite frankly, even a true villain?

That was most recently on display in the Brickyard 400, when he flipped off longtime rival Corey Heim after Heim held him up in traffic during a pit cycle. Heim ended up winning the race, ironically after Hocevar was told on the radio that he was not going to win the race by passing Heim, and Hocevar placed ninth after starting on pole.

In his post-race press conference, Heim was asked more questions about Hocevar than anybody, to which he responded by noting that the media seem to really love talking about a guy who finished ninth.

Team owner Denny Hamlin, who, like about two dozen others, has been a victim of Hocevar's on-track antics in the past, stated on his Actions Detrimental podcast that Hocevar "was just waving to his daddy on his way by", in reference to Hocevar flipping Heim the bird. He added that "[Heim] owns him", and historically speaking, it's hard to argue.

Two Cup wins in 15 starts as a part-time driver is better than one in 103, and we won't even get into the sizable disparity in Truck Series success.

But Hamlin also added something that has become increasingly obvious about Hocevar, and it encompasses everything: the fact that he has generated plenty of attention, but the fact that that attention is more along the lines of "attention-seeking" attention, rather than organic Earnhardt/Busch-style attention.

"I think he's playing chess not checkers," Hamlin said. "I think he does dumb s*** just to get people to talk about him when he finishes in ninth place."

In other words, if internet "clickbait" were personified as a driver, it's Carson Hocevar.

There literally isn't a better way to put it, and while Hamlin's wording may offend some, it's a sentiment that Hocevar fans and haters can probably all agree with.

The question is whether or not the "dumb s***" Hamlin is referring to is truly just Hocevar being Hocevar.

We can talk all we want about how it's great for sport that Hocevar is who he is. And in some ways, it is; we've already discussed the lack of big personalities that has existed in NASCAR for quite some time.

But for all the talk about him being himself, is he really being himself? Or is he going overboard trying way, way too hard to be Earnhardt, trying to be Busch, or even trying to be Ricky Bobby?

In other words, not actually being himself?

I guess time will tell.

Winning on the race track would certainly go a long way toward giving the whole "he doesn't care what anybody thinks!" any actual meaning beyond the mere hype. Because truthfully anybody can flip anybody off or run into anybody on the race track.

Anybody can be a "social media driver". The question is whether Hocevar's decision to be just that will actually translate to more.