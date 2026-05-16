Dover NASCAR Cup qualifying, full order after 2 lineup changes

For the second and final time in 2026, the NASCAR Cup Series is set to run an exhibition race this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway. This is Dover's 58th year on the Cup schedule, and this is the first year during that stretch in which it is not set to host a points race.
The four-turn, 1.0-mile (1.609-kilometer) high-banked "Monster Mile" oval in Dover, Delaware is set to become the fifth different track to host the All-Star Race since 2019, and NASCAR has overhauled the All-Star Race format after the race was contested at North Wilkesboro Speedway, which has since slotted into what used to be Dover's July points race date, each year from 2023 to 2025.
A full breakdown of the new All-Star Race format can be found here.
Full qualifying orders are generally determined by NASCAR's two-variable qualifying metric, which was introduced ahead of the 2025 season as the replacement for the old four-variable formula.
A full breakdown of the current formula can be found here.
However, for the All-Star Race, NASCAR is simply based the qualifying order on the driver point standings, rather than owner points. Additionally, the car's (or driver's) finish in the most recent race at Watkins Glen International was not factored in.
With there being no non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list, after Live Fast Motorsports and Garage 66 both fielded an entry at Watkins Glen, Rick Ware Racing's Cody Ware, who is 36th (last) in points among full-time drivers, is set to lead off the unique qualifying session, which is also set to include a pit stop challenge.
Here's a look at Saturday's full qualifying order for Sunday's All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway.
NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Dover
Order
Driver
1
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
2
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
3
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
5
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
6
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
7
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
8
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
9
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
10
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
11
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
12
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
13
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
14
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
15
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
16
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
17
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
18
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
19
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
20
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
22
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
23
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
24
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
25
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
26
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
27
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
28
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
29
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
30
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
31
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
32
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
33
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
34
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
35
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
36
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
The NASCAR All-Star Race is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Dover Motor Speedway beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 17. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action from the "Monster Mile"!