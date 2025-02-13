Duel at Daytona: Live Daytona 500 qualifying updates, full starting lineup

Thursday night's two 60-lap Duel at Daytona races are set to determine the full starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's 67th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
The starting lineups for these two races were set in Wednesday night's single-car qualifying session at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida. As for the Daytona 500 lineup itself, Wednesday's session only decided the front row.
Each of the front row starters, polesitter Chase Briscoe of Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske's Austin Cindric, is set to lead the field to the green flag in one of the two Duel heats on Thursday night.
Regardless of where Briscoe or Cindric finish in their respective Duel races, they are locked into the top two to start the main event on Sunday afternoon.
The result of the two Duel races determine the remainder of the starting lineup for the "Great American Race", including which non-chartered (open) entries lock in.
Here's a look at the two Duel race starting lineups.
Duel No. 1 starting lineup
1st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
3rd - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
4th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
5th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
6th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
7th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
8th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
10th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 56 Tricon Garage Toyota*
13th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
14th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
15th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
16th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
17th - Justin Allgaier, No. 40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet*
18th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
19th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
20th - Helio Castroneves, No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet*
21st - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
22nd - Chandler Smith, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford*
23rd - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet*
Duel No. 2 starting lineup
1st - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
2nd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
3rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
8th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
9th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
10th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
11th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
12th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
13th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
14th - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota*
15th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
16th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
17th - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford*
18th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
19th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
20th - Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet*
21st - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet*
22nd - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
*=open car
Duel No. 1 results
1st - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
2nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
4th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
5th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
6th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
7th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
8th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - Justin Allgaier, No. 40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
10th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
11th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
13th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
14th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
15th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 56 Tricon Garage Toyota
16th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
17th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
18th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
19th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20th - Chandler Smith, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
21st - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
22nd - Helio Castroneves, No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
23rd - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Duel No. 2 results
Full 2025 Daytona 500 starting lineup
1st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
5th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
9th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
11th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
13th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
15th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
17th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
19th - Justin Allgaier, No. 40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
21st - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
23rd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
25th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
27th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
29th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
31st - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
33rd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
35th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
37th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
39th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 56 Tricon Garage Toyota
41st - Helio Castroneves, No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
DNQ
Chandler Smith, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford
J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
Check back for the results of the two Duel races, plus the full Daytona 500 starting lineup.
