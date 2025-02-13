Duel at Daytona: Live Daytona 500 qualifying updates, full starting lineup

Thursday night's two 60-lap Duel at Daytona races are set to determine the full starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's 67th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

The starting lineups for these two races were set in Wednesday night's single-car qualifying session at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida. As for the Daytona 500 lineup itself, Wednesday's session only decided the front row.

Each of the front row starters, polesitter Chase Briscoe of Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske's Austin Cindric, is set to lead the field to the green flag in one of the two Duel heats on Thursday night.

Regardless of where Briscoe or Cindric finish in their respective Duel races, they are locked into the top two to start the main event on Sunday afternoon.

The result of the two Duel races determine the remainder of the starting lineup for the "Great American Race", including which non-chartered (open) entries lock in.

Here's a look at the two Duel race starting lineups.

Duel No. 1 starting lineup

1st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



2nd - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



3rd - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



4th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



5th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



6th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



7th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



8th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



9th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



10th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



11th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



12th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 56 Tricon Garage Toyota*



13th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



14th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



15th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



16th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



17th - Justin Allgaier, No. 40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet*



18th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



19th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet



20th - Helio Castroneves, No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet*



21st - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



22nd - Chandler Smith, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford*



23rd - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet*

Duel No. 2 starting lineup

1st - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



2nd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



3rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



4th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



5th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



6th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



7th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



8th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



9th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



10th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



11th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



12th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



13th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



14th - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota*



15th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



16th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



17th - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford*



18th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



19th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



20th - Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet*



21st - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet*



22nd - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

*=open car

Duel No. 1 results

1st - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



2nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



3rd - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



4th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet



5th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



6th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



7th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



8th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



9th - Justin Allgaier, No. 40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet



10th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



11th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



12th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



13th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



14th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



15th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 56 Tricon Garage Toyota



16th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



17th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet



18th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



19th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



20th - Chandler Smith, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford



21st - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



22nd - Helio Castroneves, No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



23rd - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Duel No. 2 results

Full 2025 Daytona 500 starting lineup

1st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



3rd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



5th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



7th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



9th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet



11th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



13th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



15th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



17th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



19th - Justin Allgaier, No. 40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet



21st - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



23rd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



25th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



27th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



29th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



31st - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



33rd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



35th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



37th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



39th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 56 Tricon Garage Toyota



41st - Helio Castroneves, No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

DNQ

Chandler Smith, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford

J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

