Duel at Daytona: Live Daytona 500 qualifying updates, full starting lineup

The two Duel at Daytona races are set to determine the starting lineup of Sunday's Daytona 500 behind Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric on the front row.

Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing, Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR
Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing, Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR | James Gilbert/GettyImages

Thursday night's two 60-lap Duel at Daytona races are set to determine the full starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's 67th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

The starting lineups for these two races were set in Wednesday night's single-car qualifying session at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida. As for the Daytona 500 lineup itself, Wednesday's session only decided the front row.

Each of the front row starters, polesitter Chase Briscoe of Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske's Austin Cindric, is set to lead the field to the green flag in one of the two Duel heats on Thursday night.

Regardless of where Briscoe or Cindric finish in their respective Duel races, they are locked into the top two to start the main event on Sunday afternoon.

The result of the two Duel races determine the remainder of the starting lineup for the "Great American Race", including which non-chartered (open) entries lock in.

Here's a look at the two Duel race starting lineups.

Duel No. 1 starting lineup

1st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

3rd - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

4th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

5th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

6th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

7th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

8th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

10th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

11th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 56 Tricon Garage Toyota*

13th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

14th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

15th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

16th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

17th - Justin Allgaier, No. 40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet*

18th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

19th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

20th - Helio Castroneves, No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet*

21st - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

22nd - Chandler Smith, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford*

23rd - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet*

Duel No. 2 starting lineup

1st - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

2nd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

3rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

8th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

9th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

10th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

11th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

12th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

13th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

14th - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota*

15th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

16th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

17th - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford*

18th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

19th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

20th - Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet*

21st - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet*

22nd - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

*=open car

Duel No. 1 results

1st - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

2nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

4th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

5th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

6th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

7th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

8th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9th - Justin Allgaier, No. 40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

10th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

11th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

13th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

14th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

15th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 56 Tricon Garage Toyota

16th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

17th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

18th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

19th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

20th - Chandler Smith, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

21st - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

22nd - Helio Castroneves, No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

23rd - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Duel No. 2 results

Full 2025 Daytona 500 starting lineup

1st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3rd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

5th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

9th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

11th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

13th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

15th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

17th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

19th - Justin Allgaier, No. 40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

21st - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

23rd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

25th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

27th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

29th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

31st - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

33rd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

35th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

37th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

39th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 56 Tricon Garage Toyota

41st - Helio Castroneves, No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

DNQ

Chandler Smith, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford
J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

Check back for the results of the two Duel races, plus the full Daytona 500 starting lineup.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET this evening for the live broadcast of the Duel at Daytona from Daytona International Speedway, and tune in to Fox at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday afternoon for the live broadcast of the Daytona 500 itself.

