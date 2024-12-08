Formula 1: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix no longer being broadcast on ESPN2
By Asher Fair
The record-breaking 24-race 2024 Formula 1 season is scheduled to come to an end this Sunday with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit.
ABC's five-race portion of the schedule wrapped up just over a month ago with the Mexico City Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, October 27.
ESPN's 12-race portion of the schedule was initially thought to have wrapped up two weeks ago with the Las Vegas Grand Prix at the Las Vegas Strip Street Circuit on Sunday, November 24.
And ESPN2's seven-race portion of the schedule initially consisted of three of the season's final four races, including the final two. However, a late change saw Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix shifted from ESPN2 to ESPN, meaning that the former's portion of the schedule wrapped up with last Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix at Lusail International Circuit.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix not being shown on ESPN2
After last Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix at Lusail International Circuit was the sixth race of the year shown on ESPN2, this Sunday's 58-lap race around the 16-turn, 3.281-mile (5.28-kilometer) road course on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates is now set to be shown on ESPN, making ESPN responsible for 13 races on this year's schedule instead of its initial 12.
It is worth mentioning that whether a race is shown on ESPN, ESPN2, or ABC, the same live coverage from Sky Sports is provided for fans in the United States. That live coverage is presented commercial-free by Mercedes-Benz.
ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC have broadcast Formula 1 in the United States since 2018, and the current deal extends through the 2025 season. The 2025 season, which is scheduled to get underway on Sunday, March 16 with the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park Circuit, consists of a record-tying 24 races, though the TV schedule has not yet been fully solidified.
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is set to be broadcast live on ESPN2 from Yas Marina Circuit starting at 7:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, December 8. This track is the only track on this year's schedule which four-time world champion Max Verstappen entered as the four-time reigning race winner. A full starting lineup can be found here. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss the 2024 season finale!