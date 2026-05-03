Formula 1 makes major late schedule change for Miami Grand Prix

The threat of bad weather has been a major storyline leading up to the Miami Grand Prix weekend at Miami International Autodrome, and while practice, sprint qualifying, the sprint race, and Grand Prix qualifying all went relatively smoothly, the big question has been the Grand Prix itself.

As a result of the ongoing threat of bad weather, which could ultimately force the race to be canceled due to rules pertaining to outdoor sporting events in the United States, Formula 1 has made the decision to move up the start time of Sunday's race.

And not just by a little bit, either.

Miami Grand Prix moved up three hours

The 57-lap race around the 19-turn, 3.363-mile (5.412-kilometer) temporary street circuit around Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida had been scheduled to get underway shortly after 4:00 p.m. ET. Now the start time has been moved up to just after 1:00 p.m. ET.

This race is the fourth of 22 on the 2026 Formula 1 schedule, and it's the first since the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit in late March, as both Middle Eastern Grands Prix in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, which were scheduled to take place in April, were canceled due to the ongoing political conflict.

McLaren's Lando Norris won the 19-lap sprint race from pole position, but it was Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli who took his third consecutive Grand Prix pole in Saturday's qualifying session. Two-time Miami winner Max Verstappen of Red Bull is set to join him on the front row.

In four Miami Grands Prix, no winner has ever come from the front row, with the average starting position of the eventual winner being an uncharacteristically low 5.25.

A full starting lineup for Sunday's race can be found here.

Apple TV is still set to provide live coverage of the Miami Grand Prix from Miami International Autodrome following the start time change.