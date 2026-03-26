IndyCar changes Arlington results again, 10 days after the race

After the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington on the streets of Arlington, Texas came to an end two Sundays ago, the NTT IndyCar Series made a significant results adjustment which had a major impact on the championship standings.

Meyer Shank Racing's Felix Rosenqvist, who lined up for the restart with one lap remaining in seventh place, passed Team Penske's David Malukas before he was allowed to do so, and he was initially scored sixth. But because the move wasn't legal, IndyCar dropped him to 20th, the final spot on the lead lap.

Now Rosenqvist is back up to 19th.

IndyCar has issued an avoidable contact penalty to Chip Ganassi Racing's Kyffin Simpson for causing the crash on the final restart which resulted in the race-ending caution flag.

The driver of the No. 8 Honda has been sent to the tail end of the lead lap in the finishing order. Simpson technically finished 20th to begin with, but he was promoted to 19th because of Rosenqvist's penalty. Now Simpson has been dropped back to 20th, and Rosenqvist has been promoted to 19th.

INDYCAR has issued an avoidable contact penalty to Kyffin Simpson for the crash on the final restart at Arlington. He drops to tail end of the lead lap, which means he goes from 19th to 20th and Felix Rosenqvist moves from 20th to 19th. @IndyCarOnFOX pic.twitter.com/jd7tRTc6jB — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 25, 2026

Dale Coyne Racing's Romain Grosjean and Arrow McLaren's Nolan Siegel both crashed out of the race before the restart ever truly happened and were scored in 23rd and 24th place, respectively, both two laps down.

Here's a look at the updated race results from Arlington.

Updated IndyCar race results from Arlington

Rank Driver 1 Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda 2 Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 3 Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda 4 Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda 5 Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 6 David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet 7 Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 8 Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 9 Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 10 Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 11 Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet 12 Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 13 Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 14 Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 15 Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet 16 Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda 17 Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 18 Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 19 Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 20 Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 21 Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 22 Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 23 Romain Grosjean, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda 24 Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 25 Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

The fourth race on the 2026 NTT IndyCar Series schedule is the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, which is scheduled to take place this Sunday, March 29 at Barber Motorsports Park. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action on Fox at 1:00 p.m. ET!