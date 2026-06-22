IndyCar changes Road America results, shortly after the race ends

During Sunday's one-lap shootout at Road America, following the caution flag period for the engine failure in Marcus Armstrong's No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda as it appeared that Armstrong was well on his way to earning his first career NTT IndyCar Series victory, there was contact between Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Graham Rahal and Andretti Global's Will Power.

Rahal was defending third place when he made contact with Power's No. 26 Honda on his outside, resulting in the No. 15 Honda going for a spin.

Power was able to continue and was initially scored fifth, with Chip Ganassi Racing teammates Kyffin Simpson and Alex Palou taking full advantage of the melee to move up to third and fourth, respectively.

IndyCar changes Road America results

After the race, it was not only confirmed that no action would be taken against Power, a decision that was probably the correct one given the circumstances, but that he would be reinstated to third, since that's where he was actually running when the caution flag flew.

Following the controversial timing of a yellow flag during the race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course back in May, IndyCar finally made the long-awaited change to simply throw the yellow when the yellow needs to be thrown, regardless of whether or not it impacts a pit cycle or anything else on the race track.

Given the fact that this incident took place on the XPEL Grand Prix's 55th and final lap around the 14-turn, 4.048-mile (6.515-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, there was obviously no pit cycle to impact, but IndyCar made the call to throw the yellow and remain consistent.

The reinstated podium result was Power's second podium finish with Andretti Global, and it took away what would have been the second of Simpson's career. As for Palou, who dropped from fourth to fifth, he now leads the championship by 60 points over Team Penske's David Malukas, who finished second behind Arrow McLaren's Christian Lundgaard, rather than 62.

Additionally, Team Penske's Josef Newgarden was dropped from ninth to 22nd place, last among the drivers still running, due to a 30-place penalty he was issued after causing a collision with Arrow McLaren's Nolan Siegel earlier in the lap.

Siegel was on course for a top 10 finish, which would have only been his second of the year, but he finished 21st (22nd before the Newgarden penalty).

Here are the updated race results from Sunday's XPEL Grand Prix at Road America.

Result Driver 1 Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 2 David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet 3 Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda 4 Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 5 Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 6 Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 7 Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet 8 Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 9 Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 10 Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda 11 Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 12 Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 13 Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda 14 Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 15 Romain Grosjean, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda 16 Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 17 Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 18 Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 19 Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 20 Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda 21 Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 22 Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet 23 Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 24 Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 25 Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

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