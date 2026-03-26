IndyCar standings update after another Arlington results change

The NTT IndyCar Series has now made two changes to the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington race results following the checkered flag.

One such change was made just after the race ended, with Meyer Shank Racing's Felix Rosenqvist being dropped from sixth to 20th place, the last position on the lead lap, after it was ruled that he illegally overtook Team Penske's David Malukas for sixth before the race's final restart.

The second change was made 10 days after the fact, and it wouldn't have actually been necessary if not for Rosenqvist's penalty.

Chip Ganassi Racing's Kyffin Simpson, who was promoted from 20th to 19th as a result of the penalty issued to the driver of the No. 60 Honda, has been dropped back down to 20th, promoting Rosenqvist to 19th.

The driver of the No. 8 Honda was ruled to have been at fault in the accident that happened on the final restart and effectively prevented the restart from ever truly happening, resulting in the race-ending caution flag.

Arrow McLaren's Nolan Siegel and Dale Coyne Racing's Romain Grosjean both crashed out of the race and were scored two laps down.

While Simpson's loss of one point, and Rosenqvist's subsequent gain of one point, may not seem like much, the standings have shifted as a result of this latest penalty.

Simpson had been in a 15th place tie in the standings with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Graham Rahal and Juncos Hollinger Racing's Rinus VeeKay, but now he finds himself in 17th.

Rosenqvist remains in 14th, but he has recovered one of the 18 points he initially lost with his own penalty. If you factor in where he should have actually finished in seventh, it's now a 15-point net loss.

Here's a look at the updated standings through three of the season's 18 scheduled races.

Updated IndyCar championship standings

Rank Driver Points Gap 1 Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda 126 0 2 Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 100 -26 3 Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 93 -33 4 Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet 93 -33 5 Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet 85 -41 6 David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet 84 -42 7 Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 80 -46 8 Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda 77 -49 9 Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 70 -56 10 Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 64 -62 11 Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda 59 -67 12 Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 59 -67 13 Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda 50 -76 14 Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 48 -78 15 Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 46 -80 16 Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 46 -80 17 Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 45 -81 18 Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 42 -84 19 Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 41 -85 20 Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 38 -88 21 Romain Grosjean, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda 36 -90 22 Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 33 -93 23 Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 27 -99 24 Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 26 -100 25 Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 25 -101

Race number four on the 2026 NTT IndyCar Series schedule is scheduled to take place this Sunday, March 29 at Barber Motorsports Park. Tune in to Fox at 1:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!