IndyCar standings update after another Arlington results change

The NTT IndyCar Series has now made two changes to the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington race results following the checkered flag.
One such change was made just after the race ended, with Meyer Shank Racing's Felix Rosenqvist being dropped from sixth to 20th place, the last position on the lead lap, after it was ruled that he illegally overtook Team Penske's David Malukas for sixth before the race's final restart.
The second change was made 10 days after the fact, and it wouldn't have actually been necessary if not for Rosenqvist's penalty.
Chip Ganassi Racing's Kyffin Simpson, who was promoted from 20th to 19th as a result of the penalty issued to the driver of the No. 60 Honda, has been dropped back down to 20th, promoting Rosenqvist to 19th.
The driver of the No. 8 Honda was ruled to have been at fault in the accident that happened on the final restart and effectively prevented the restart from ever truly happening, resulting in the race-ending caution flag.
Arrow McLaren's Nolan Siegel and Dale Coyne Racing's Romain Grosjean both crashed out of the race and were scored two laps down.
While Simpson's loss of one point, and Rosenqvist's subsequent gain of one point, may not seem like much, the standings have shifted as a result of this latest penalty.
Simpson had been in a 15th place tie in the standings with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Graham Rahal and Juncos Hollinger Racing's Rinus VeeKay, but now he finds himself in 17th.
Rosenqvist remains in 14th, but he has recovered one of the 18 points he initially lost with his own penalty. If you factor in where he should have actually finished in seventh, it's now a 15-point net loss.
Here's a look at the updated standings through three of the season's 18 scheduled races.
Updated IndyCar championship standings
Rank
Driver
Points
Gap
1
Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
126
0
2
Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
100
-26
3
Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
93
-33
4
Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
93
-33
5
Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
85
-41
6
David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
84
-42
7
Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
80
-46
8
Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
77
-49
9
Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
70
-56
10
Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
64
-62
11
Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda
59
-67
12
Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
59
-67
13
Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
50
-76
14
Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
48
-78
15
Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
46
-80
16
Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
46
-80
17
Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
45
-81
18
Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
42
-84
19
Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
41
-85
20
Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
38
-88
21
Romain Grosjean, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
36
-90
22
Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
33
-93
23
Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
27
-99
24
Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
26
-100
25
Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
25
-101
Race number four on the 2026 NTT IndyCar Series schedule is scheduled to take place this Sunday, March 29 at Barber Motorsports Park. Tune in to Fox at 1:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!