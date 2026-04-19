Kansas NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

Just one driver has led the NASCAR Cup Series point standings this season, and that driver, 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick, started Sunday's AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway from the top spot after taking pole in Saturday's qualifying session.

Reddick's lead heading into this 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas City, Kansas oval, which is also scheduled to host a playoff race in late September, was 62 points, meaning that with up to 75 points on the table, he could technically leave Kansas without the points lead.

However, it's not all that likely, as it would take a win plus a nice haul of stage points from Team Penske's Ryan Blaney, who qualified ninth, and a poor result for Reddick, who is the 2026 season's only multi-race winner with four victories.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, Reddick's team co-owner, qualified on the front row and sits third in points, but he is not within striking distance of the lead this week.

Here's a look at how things stood before the green flag few to get Sunday's race underway.

NASCAR Cup Series standings before Kansas

Rank Driver Points Gap 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 386 0 2 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 324 -62 3 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 300 -86 4 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 281 -105 5 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 264 -122 6 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 260 -126 7 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 245 -141 8 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 236 -150 9 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 231 -155 10 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 230 -156

A full starting lineup for Sunday's race can be found here.

Follow along with our standings updates from Kansas as the AdventHealth 400 unfolds.

NOTE: Only the top 10 drivers are included after the first two stages.

NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas: Standings updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas: Standings after Stage 1

1 - Tyler Reddick - 394 (0)



2 - Ryan Blaney - 324 (-70)



3 - Denny Hamlin - 310 (-84)



4 - Ty Gibbs - 288 (-106)



5 - Kyle Larson - 269 (-125)



5 - Chase Elliott - 269 (-125)



7 - William Byron - 245 (-149)



8 - Bubba Wallace - 238 (-156)



9 - Christopher Bell - 237 (-157)



10 - Chris Buescher - 230 (-164)

NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas: Standings after Stage 2

1 - Tyler Reddick - 402 (0)



2 - Ryan Blaney - 324 (-78)



3 - Denny Hamlin - 319 (-83)



4 - Ty Gibbs - 291 (-111)



5 - Kyle Larson - 279 (-123)



6 - Chase Elliott - 276 (-126)



7 - William Byron - 245 (-157)



8 - Christopher Bell - 243 (-159)



8 - Bubba Wallace - 243 (-159)



10 - Brad Keselowski - 233 (-169)

NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas: Full standings after AdventHealth 400

Rank Name Points Gap Playoff 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 457 0 260 2 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 352 -105 155 3 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 337 -120 140 4 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 319 -138 122 5 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 314 -143 117 6 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 305 -152 108 7 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 275 -182 78 8 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 275 -182 78 9 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 264 -193 67 10 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 261 -196 64 11 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 259 -198 62 12 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 237 -220 40 13 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 235 -222 38 14 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 225 -232 28 15 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 214 -243 4 16 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 210 -247 13 17 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 197 -260 -13 18 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 178 -279 -19 19 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 174 -283 -36 20 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 164 -293 -46 21 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 162 -295 -48 22 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 149 -308 -61 23 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 147 -310 -63 24 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 147 -310 -63 25 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 145 -312 -65 26 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 138 -319 -72 27 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 133 -324 -77 28 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 132 -325 -78 29 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 126 -331 -84 30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 123 -334 -87 31 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 113 -344 -97 32 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 99 -358 -111 33 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 92 -365 -118 34 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 88 -369 -122 35 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 65 -392 -145 36 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 43 -414 -167

Full race results can be found here.

The 10th race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Jack Link's 500, which is scheduled to take place at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 26. Live coverage is set to begin on Fox at 3:00 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action from the series' biggest oval!