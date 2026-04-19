Kansas NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

Just one driver has led the NASCAR Cup Series point standings this season, and that driver, 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick, started Sunday's AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway from the top spot after taking pole in Saturday's qualifying session.
Reddick's lead heading into this 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas City, Kansas oval, which is also scheduled to host a playoff race in late September, was 62 points, meaning that with up to 75 points on the table, he could technically leave Kansas without the points lead.
However, it's not all that likely, as it would take a win plus a nice haul of stage points from Team Penske's Ryan Blaney, who qualified ninth, and a poor result for Reddick, who is the 2026 season's only multi-race winner with four victories.
Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, Reddick's team co-owner, qualified on the front row and sits third in points, but he is not within striking distance of the lead this week.
Here's a look at how things stood before the green flag few to get Sunday's race underway.
NASCAR Cup Series standings before Kansas
Rank
Driver
Points
Gap
1
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
386
0
2
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
324
-62
3
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
300
-86
4
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
281
-105
5
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
264
-122
6
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
260
-126
7
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
245
-141
8
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
236
-150
9
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
231
-155
10
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
230
-156
A full starting lineup for Sunday's race can be found here.
Follow along with our standings updates from Kansas as the AdventHealth 400 unfolds.
NOTE: Only the top 10 drivers are included after the first two stages.
NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas: Standings updates
NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas: Standings after Stage 1
1 - Tyler Reddick - 394 (0)
2 - Ryan Blaney - 324 (-70)
3 - Denny Hamlin - 310 (-84)
4 - Ty Gibbs - 288 (-106)
5 - Kyle Larson - 269 (-125)
5 - Chase Elliott - 269 (-125)
7 - William Byron - 245 (-149)
8 - Bubba Wallace - 238 (-156)
9 - Christopher Bell - 237 (-157)
10 - Chris Buescher - 230 (-164)
NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas: Standings after Stage 2
1 - Tyler Reddick - 402 (0)
2 - Ryan Blaney - 324 (-78)
3 - Denny Hamlin - 319 (-83)
4 - Ty Gibbs - 291 (-111)
5 - Kyle Larson - 279 (-123)
6 - Chase Elliott - 276 (-126)
7 - William Byron - 245 (-157)
8 - Christopher Bell - 243 (-159)
8 - Bubba Wallace - 243 (-159)
10 - Brad Keselowski - 233 (-169)
NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas: Full standings after AdventHealth 400
Rank
Name
Points
Gap
Playoff
1
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
457
0
260
2
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
352
-105
155
3
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
337
-120
140
4
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
319
-138
122
5
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
314
-143
117
6
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
305
-152
108
7
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
275
-182
78
8
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
275
-182
78
9
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
264
-193
67
10
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
261
-196
64
11
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
259
-198
62
12
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
237
-220
40
13
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
235
-222
38
14
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
225
-232
28
15
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
214
-243
4
16
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
210
-247
13
17
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
197
-260
-13
18
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
178
-279
-19
19
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
174
-283
-36
20
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
164
-293
-46
21
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
162
-295
-48
22
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
149
-308
-61
23
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
147
-310
-63
24
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
147
-310
-63
25
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
145
-312
-65
26
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
138
-319
-72
27
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
133
-324
-77
28
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
132
-325
-78
29
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
126
-331
-84
30
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
123
-334
-87
31
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
113
-344
-97
32
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
99
-358
-111
33
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
92
-365
-118
34
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
88
-369
-122
35
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
65
-392
-145
36
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
43
-414
-167
Full race results can be found here.
The 10th race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Jack Link's 500, which is scheduled to take place at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 26. Live coverage is set to begin on Fox at 3:00 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action from the series' biggest oval!