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Kansas NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season has hit the one-quarter mark at Kansas Speedway, and the regular season has hit the one-third mark.
ByAsher Fair|
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Kansas Speedway, NASCAR
Kansas Speedway, NASCAR | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Just one driver has led the NASCAR Cup Series point standings this season, and that driver, 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick, started Sunday's AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway from the top spot after taking pole in Saturday's qualifying session.

Reddick's lead heading into this 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas City, Kansas oval, which is also scheduled to host a playoff race in late September, was 62 points, meaning that with up to 75 points on the table, he could technically leave Kansas without the points lead.

However, it's not all that likely, as it would take a win plus a nice haul of stage points from Team Penske's Ryan Blaney, who qualified ninth, and a poor result for Reddick, who is the 2026 season's only multi-race winner with four victories.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, Reddick's team co-owner, qualified on the front row and sits third in points, but he is not within striking distance of the lead this week.

Here's a look at how things stood before the green flag few to get Sunday's race underway.

NASCAR Cup Series standings before Kansas

Rank

Driver

Points

Gap

1

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

386

0

2

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

324

-62

3

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

300

-86

4

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

281

-105

5

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

264

-122

6

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

260

-126

7

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

245

-141

8

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

236

-150

9

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

231

-155

10

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

230

-156

A full starting lineup for Sunday's race can be found here.

Follow along with our standings updates from Kansas as the AdventHealth 400 unfolds.

NOTE: Only the top 10 drivers are included after the first two stages.

NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas: Standings updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas: Standings after Stage 1

1 - Tyler Reddick - 394 (0)

2 - Ryan Blaney - 324 (-70)

3 - Denny Hamlin - 310 (-84)

4 - Ty Gibbs - 288 (-106)

5 - Kyle Larson - 269 (-125)

5 - Chase Elliott - 269 (-125)

7 - William Byron - 245 (-149)

8 - Bubba Wallace - 238 (-156)

9 - Christopher Bell - 237 (-157)

10 - Chris Buescher - 230 (-164)

NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas: Standings after Stage 2

1 - Tyler Reddick - 402 (0)

2 - Ryan Blaney - 324 (-78)

3 - Denny Hamlin - 319 (-83)

4 - Ty Gibbs - 291 (-111)

5 - Kyle Larson - 279 (-123)

6 - Chase Elliott - 276 (-126)

7 - William Byron - 245 (-157)

8 - Christopher Bell - 243 (-159)

8 - Bubba Wallace - 243 (-159)

10 - Brad Keselowski - 233 (-169)

NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas: Full standings after AdventHealth 400

Rank

Name

Points

Gap

Playoff

1

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

457

0

260

2

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

352

-105

155

3

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

337

-120

140

4

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

319

-138

122

5

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

314

-143

117

6

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

305

-152

108

7

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

275

-182

78

8

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

275

-182

78

9

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

264

-193

67

10

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

261

-196

64

11

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

259

-198

62

12

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

237

-220

40

13

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

235

-222

38

14

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

225

-232

28

15

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

214

-243

4

16

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

210

-247

13

17

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

197

-260

-13

18

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

178

-279

-19

19

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

174

-283

-36

20

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

164

-293

-46

21

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

162

-295

-48

22

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

149

-308

-61

23

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

147

-310

-63

24

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

147

-310

-63

25

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

145

-312

-65

26

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

138

-319

-72

27

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

133

-324

-77

28

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

132

-325

-78

29

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

126

-331

-84

30

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

123

-334

-87

31

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

113

-344

-97

32

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

99

-358

-111

33

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

92

-365

-118

34

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

88

-369

-122

35

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

65

-392

-145

36

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

43

-414

-167

Full race results can be found here.

The 10th race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Jack Link's 500, which is scheduled to take place at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 26. Live coverage is set to begin on Fox at 3:00 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action from the series' biggest oval!

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