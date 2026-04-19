NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas, full AdventHealth 400 race results

Kansas Speedway is the host of the ninth race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, marking the one-third point of the regular season and the one-quarter mark of the full season.

Sunday's 267-lap AdventHealth 400 is the first of two races scheduled to take place at the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas Speedway, Kansas oval this year, with the other being a playoff race in late September.

Championship leader Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing took the pole position for Sunday's race in Saturday's qualifying session, and he shared the front row with team co-owner Denny Hamlin, who competes for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Toyota drivers took the top three spots, with Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs, who picked up his first career win at Bristol Motor Speedway a week ago, qualifying third.

A full starting lineup can be found here.

Follow along with our AdventHealth 400 race updates from Kansas.

NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas: Race updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas: AdventHealth 400 Stage 1 results

1 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



2 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



3 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



4 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



5 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



6 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



7 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



8 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



9 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



10 - Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas: AdventHealth 400 Stage 2 results

1 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



2 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



3 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



4 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



5 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



6 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



7 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



8 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



9 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



10 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas: Full AdventHealth 400 results

Rank Driver 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 2 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 6 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 7 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 10 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 11 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 12 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 13 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 15 Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota 16 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 17 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 18 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 20 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 22 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 23 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 24 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 25 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 26 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 27 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 28 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 29 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 30 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 31 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 32 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 33 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 34 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 35 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 36 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 37 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

Full point standings following the AdventHealth 400 can be found here.

The Jack Link's 500 is the 10th race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, and it is scheduled to take place at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 26, with live coverage set to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET on Fox. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from the series' biggest oval!