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NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas, full AdventHealth 400 race results

Kansas Speedway is the host of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's ninth points race, the AdventHealth 400.
ByAsher Fair|
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Kansas Speedway, NASCAR
Kansas Speedway, NASCAR | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Kansas Speedway is the host of the ninth race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, marking the one-third point of the regular season and the one-quarter mark of the full season.

Sunday's 267-lap AdventHealth 400 is the first of two races scheduled to take place at the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas Speedway, Kansas oval this year, with the other being a playoff race in late September.

Championship leader Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing took the pole position for Sunday's race in Saturday's qualifying session, and he shared the front row with team co-owner Denny Hamlin, who competes for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Toyota drivers took the top three spots, with Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs, who picked up his first career win at Bristol Motor Speedway a week ago, qualifying third.

A full starting lineup can be found here.

Follow along with our AdventHealth 400 race updates from Kansas.

NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas: Race updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas: AdventHealth 400 Stage 1 results

1 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

4 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

9 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

10 - Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas: AdventHealth 400 Stage 2 results

1 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

4 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

7 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

8 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

10 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas: Full AdventHealth 400 results

Rank

Driver

1

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

2

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

6

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

7

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

11

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

12

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

13

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

14

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

15

Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

16

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

17

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

18

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

19

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

20

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

21

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

22

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

23

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

24

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

25

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

26

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

27

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

28

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

29

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

30

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

31

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

32

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

33

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

35

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

36

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

37

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

Full point standings following the AdventHealth 400 can be found here.

The Jack Link's 500 is the 10th race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, and it is scheduled to take place at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 26, with live coverage set to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET on Fox. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from the series' biggest oval!

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