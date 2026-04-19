NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas, full AdventHealth 400 race results

Kansas Speedway is the host of the ninth race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, marking the one-third point of the regular season and the one-quarter mark of the full season.
Sunday's 267-lap AdventHealth 400 is the first of two races scheduled to take place at the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas Speedway, Kansas oval this year, with the other being a playoff race in late September.
Championship leader Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing took the pole position for Sunday's race in Saturday's qualifying session, and he shared the front row with team co-owner Denny Hamlin, who competes for Joe Gibbs Racing.
Toyota drivers took the top three spots, with Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs, who picked up his first career win at Bristol Motor Speedway a week ago, qualifying third.
A full starting lineup can be found here.
Follow along with our AdventHealth 400 race updates from Kansas.
NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas: Race updates
NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas: AdventHealth 400 Stage 1 results
1 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
4 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
10 - Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas: AdventHealth 400 Stage 2 results
1 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
4 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
7 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
8 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
10 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas: Full AdventHealth 400 results
Rank
Driver
1
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
2
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
6
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
7
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
11
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
12
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
13
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
14
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
15
Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
16
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
17
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
18
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
19
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
20
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
22
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
23
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
24
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
25
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
26
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
27
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
28
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
29
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
30
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
31
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
32
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
33
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
35
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
36
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
37
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Full point standings following the AdventHealth 400 can be found here.
The Jack Link's 500 is the 10th race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, and it is scheduled to take place at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 26, with live coverage set to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET on Fox. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from the series' biggest oval!