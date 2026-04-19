Kansas NASCAR qualifying: Full AdventHealth 400 starting lineup

The AdventHealth 400 is the first of two NASCAR Cup Series races scheduled to take place at Kansas Speedway in 2026, and it's set to take place this Sunday afternoon.
A familiar face found himself up top in Saturday's qualifying session at the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas City, Kansas oval. 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick, the championship leader and only multi-race winner so far this season, is seeking his fifth win of the year in race number nine, and he is set to do so from P1 behind the wheel of his No. 45 Toyota.
Reddick led a Toyota 1-2-3 sweep in qualifying, as he is set to start alongside team co-owner Denny Hamlin in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. He beat Hamlin to the top spot by 0.019 seconds, as his qualifying lap speed was 185.300 miles per hour, compared to Hamlin's 185.179. Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs was third after registering a lap at 184.982.
Each of the 37 drivers on the entry list was allowed one single-lap qualifying attempt, with no second round shootout for the pole position like there is at superspeedways.
Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's race. Note that this starting lineup does not factor in any pre-race "to the rear" penalties.
NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Kansas
Rank
Driver
1
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
2
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
7
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
8
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
10
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
11
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
13
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
15
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
16
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
17
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
18
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
19
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
20
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
21
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
22
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
23
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
24
Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
25
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
26
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
27
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
28
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
29
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
30
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
31
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
32
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
33
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
34
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
35
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
36
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
37
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Fox's live coverage of the AdventHealth 400 is set to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET this afternoon. Take advantage of FuboTV's free trial offer and don't miss it!