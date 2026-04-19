Kansas NASCAR qualifying: Full AdventHealth 400 starting lineup

The AdventHealth 400 is the first of two NASCAR Cup Series races scheduled to take place at Kansas Speedway in 2026, and it's set to take place this Sunday afternoon.

A familiar face found himself up top in Saturday's qualifying session at the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas City, Kansas oval. 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick, the championship leader and only multi-race winner so far this season, is seeking his fifth win of the year in race number nine, and he is set to do so from P1 behind the wheel of his No. 45 Toyota.

Reddick led a Toyota 1-2-3 sweep in qualifying, as he is set to start alongside team co-owner Denny Hamlin in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. He beat Hamlin to the top spot by 0.019 seconds, as his qualifying lap speed was 185.300 miles per hour, compared to Hamlin's 185.179. Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs was third after registering a lap at 184.982.

Each of the 37 drivers on the entry list was allowed one single-lap qualifying attempt, with no second round shootout for the pole position like there is at superspeedways.

Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's race. Note that this starting lineup does not factor in any pre-race "to the rear" penalties.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Kansas

Rank Driver 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 2 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 8 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 10 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 11 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 13 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 14 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 18 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 20 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 21 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 22 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 23 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 24 Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota 25 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 26 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 27 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 28 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 29 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 30 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 31 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 32 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 33 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 35 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 36 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 37 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Fox's live coverage of the AdventHealth 400 is set to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET this afternoon. Take advantage of FuboTV's free trial offer and don't miss it!