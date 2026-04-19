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Kansas NASCAR qualifying: Full AdventHealth 400 starting lineup

The starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway is set following Saturday's qualifying session.
ByAsher Fair|
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Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, NASCAR
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, NASCAR | Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images

The AdventHealth 400 is the first of two NASCAR Cup Series races scheduled to take place at Kansas Speedway in 2026, and it's set to take place this Sunday afternoon.

A familiar face found himself up top in Saturday's qualifying session at the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas City, Kansas oval. 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick, the championship leader and only multi-race winner so far this season, is seeking his fifth win of the year in race number nine, and he is set to do so from P1 behind the wheel of his No. 45 Toyota.

Reddick led a Toyota 1-2-3 sweep in qualifying, as he is set to start alongside team co-owner Denny Hamlin in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. He beat Hamlin to the top spot by 0.019 seconds, as his qualifying lap speed was 185.300 miles per hour, compared to Hamlin's 185.179. Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs was third after registering a lap at 184.982.

Each of the 37 drivers on the entry list was allowed one single-lap qualifying attempt, with no second round shootout for the pole position like there is at superspeedways.

Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's race. Note that this starting lineup does not factor in any pre-race "to the rear" penalties.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Kansas

Rank

Driver

1

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

2

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

7

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

8

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

9

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

10

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

11

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

13

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

15

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

16

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

17

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

18

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

19

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

20

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

21

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

22

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

23

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

24

Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

25

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

26

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

27

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

28

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

29

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

30

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

31

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

32

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

33

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

34

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

35

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

36

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

37

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Fox's live coverage of the AdventHealth 400 is set to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET this afternoon. Take advantage of FuboTV's free trial offer and don't miss it!

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