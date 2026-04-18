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Kansas NASCAR Cup qualifying, full order after 2 lineup changes

The qualifying order for Sunday's AdventHealth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway is set.
ByAsher Fair|
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Kansas Speedway, NASCAR
Kansas Speedway, NASCAR | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Kansas Speedway is set to host the first of its two races on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule this Sunday afternoon, and this race, the AdventHealth 400, is set to mark both the one-quarter mark of the season and the one-third mark of the regular season.

This 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas City, Kansas oval is set to be just the second race at a traditional mile-and-a-half oval this season and the first since the mid-March race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Because Kansas is an intermediate track, each of the 37 drivers on the entry list is set to make a single-lap qualifying attempt in Saturday's qualifying session, and there will be no second round shootout for the pole position like there is on superspeedways; round one speeds set the entire starting lineup.

The qualifying order was determined by the two-variable formula that NASCAR introduced before the 2025 season to replace the older and more complicated four-variable metric that was used from 2020 to 2024.

A full breakdown of this formula, which factors in the point standings and the results of the most recent race, can be found here.

Here's a look at the order in which the 37 cars on the entry list are set to qualify on Saturday.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Kansas

Order

Driver

1

Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

2

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

4

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

5

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

6

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

7

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

8

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

9

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

10

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

11

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

12

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

13

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

15

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

16

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

17

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

18

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

19

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

20

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

21

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

22

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

23

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

24

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

25

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

26

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

27

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

28

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

29

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

30

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

31

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

32

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

33

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

34

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

35

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

36

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

37

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Live coverage of the AdventHealth 400 from Kansas Speedway is set to be provided by Fox, and it is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 19. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and catch all of the action!

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