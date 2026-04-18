Kansas NASCAR Cup qualifying, full order after 2 lineup changes

Kansas Speedway is set to host the first of its two races on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule this Sunday afternoon, and this race, the AdventHealth 400, is set to mark both the one-quarter mark of the season and the one-third mark of the regular season.
This 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas City, Kansas oval is set to be just the second race at a traditional mile-and-a-half oval this season and the first since the mid-March race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Because Kansas is an intermediate track, each of the 37 drivers on the entry list is set to make a single-lap qualifying attempt in Saturday's qualifying session, and there will be no second round shootout for the pole position like there is on superspeedways; round one speeds set the entire starting lineup.
The qualifying order was determined by the two-variable formula that NASCAR introduced before the 2025 season to replace the older and more complicated four-variable metric that was used from 2020 to 2024.
A full breakdown of this formula, which factors in the point standings and the results of the most recent race, can be found here.
Here's a look at the order in which the 37 cars on the entry list are set to qualify on Saturday.
NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Kansas
Order
Driver
1
Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
2
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
4
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
5
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
6
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
7
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
8
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
9
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
10
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
11
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
12
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
13
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
15
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
16
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
17
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
18
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
19
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
20
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
21
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
22
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
23
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
24
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
25
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
26
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
27
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
28
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
29
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
30
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
31
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
32
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
33
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
34
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
35
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
36
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
37
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Live coverage of the AdventHealth 400 from Kansas Speedway is set to be provided by Fox, and it is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 19. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and catch all of the action!