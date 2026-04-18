Kansas NASCAR Cup qualifying, full order after 2 lineup changes

Kansas Speedway is set to host the first of its two races on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule this Sunday afternoon, and this race, the AdventHealth 400, is set to mark both the one-quarter mark of the season and the one-third mark of the regular season.

This 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas City, Kansas oval is set to be just the second race at a traditional mile-and-a-half oval this season and the first since the mid-March race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Because Kansas is an intermediate track, each of the 37 drivers on the entry list is set to make a single-lap qualifying attempt in Saturday's qualifying session, and there will be no second round shootout for the pole position like there is on superspeedways; round one speeds set the entire starting lineup.

The qualifying order was determined by the two-variable formula that NASCAR introduced before the 2025 season to replace the older and more complicated four-variable metric that was used from 2020 to 2024.

A full breakdown of this formula, which factors in the point standings and the results of the most recent race, can be found here.

Here's a look at the order in which the 37 cars on the entry list are set to qualify on Saturday.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Kansas

Order Driver 1 Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota 2 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 4 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 5 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 6 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 7 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 8 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 9 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 10 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 11 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 12 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 13 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 15 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 18 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 19 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 20 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 21 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 22 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 23 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 24 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 25 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 26 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 27 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 28 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 29 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 30 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 31 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 32 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 33 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 34 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 35 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 36 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 37 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Live coverage of the AdventHealth 400 from Kansas Speedway is set to be provided by Fox, and it is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 19. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and catch all of the action!