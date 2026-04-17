The biggest takeaway coming out of the race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway was Ty Gibbs picking up his first NASCAR Cup Series win in his 131st career start.

While that obviously garnered a lot of attention, in addition to the persistent pit road struggles from Ryan Blaney's crew and another subpar showing from rookie Connor Zilisch, two-time series champion Kyle Busch was once again in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

With a best finish of 12th at Circuit of the Americas this season, Busch is 24th in points after eight races and has reached a new low that nobody could have seen coming after his hot start with Richard Childress Racing in 2023.

That all seemed to reach a breaking point at Bristol, as Busch struggled with the handling of his No. 8 Chevrolet and finished 25th at a track where he has won eight times on the concrete surface.

Frustration continues to grow for Kyle Busch, as winless streak reaches 101 races

In addition to multiple run-ins with Riley Herbst throughout the race, Busch dealt with rear grip issues, only adding to the tension within the No. 8 group. On lap 277, crew chief Jim Pohlman asked spotter Derek Kneeland for feedback after previous adjustments to tighten the car up did not work.

"What is the freakin' problem now? Is the thing sideways or is it plowing? What the [expletive] does it look like?"

When additional adjustments failed to correct the issues, Pohlman continued, "Why? I don't get it. We tightened it up and why can't it get in the [expletive] corner?"

Kneeland responded, "I don't know. I've got a headset on, not a helmet. I don't know."

During a caution after Busch was spun by Herbst, Kneeland added, "Listen, I know you're frustrated. I don't like running 30th either, but us yelling at each other during the race isn't going to help [expletive]. Like we've gotta keep the glue molded together here. We're all still in it together and it's not over. We're only barely halfway through this thing. ... You copy?"

After a brief pause, Pohlman responded, "Yeah, copy. Just same [expletive] every week."

Outside of a pole for the season-opening Daytona 500, there has not been anything to cheer about as it pertains to Busch and the Richard Childress Racing organization as a whole. Between Busch (24th) and Austin Dillon (27th), both are outside the top 20 in points, sitting 46 and 53 points below the playoff cut line, respectively. They have zero combined top 10 finishes.

When Busch made the transition to RCR from Joe Gibbs Racing ahead of the 2023 season, it was looked at as a fresh start for the two-time champion. He also wasted no time getting going with three wins that season, including his most recent victory at World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) that June.

He is now mired in by far the longest winless streak of his career and failed to qualify for the playoffs each of the two most recent seasons. For someone who possesses the ninth-most wins in series history with 63, this is certainly not what anybody would expect on the race track.

Busch is in a contract year with RCR, and there was already some uncertainty regarding his future with the team even before the season began. As the Cup Series departed Martinsville Speedway and went into its Easter break, Busch was one of several drivers who desperately needed a reset after a challenging start to the season.

With the struggles carrying over to Bristol and the tension continuing to mount over the radio, there is no sign that anything is going to change for the better right now. Aside from superspeedways, Busch has not had the speed to contend and has constantly struggled to find the balance on his car. That was only worse at Bristol, and it has the team continuing to search for answers.