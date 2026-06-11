Instead of replacing Connor Zilisch, who is now a NASCAR Cup Series rookie with Trackhouse Racing, with a single full-time driver, JR Motorsports opted to bring in Rajah Caruth for just 23 races on the 2026 O'Reilly Auto Parts Series schedule.

The remaining 10 races were split up between the four Hendrick Motorsports Cup Series drivers. Kyle Larson and William Byron were given three each, while Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott were given two each.

Larson ended up making an extra start at Darlington Raceway in March, as Bowman was sidelined due to vertigo. But even with Bowman having returned to Cup Series action in mid-April, Larson filled in for him again behind the wheel of the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in the series' most recent race at Nashville Superspeedway two weekends ago.

Kyle Larson replacement confirmed for Pocono NASCAR race

Larson, who won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway with finishes of fourth at Darlington and second at Bristol Motor Speedway sandwiched in between, placed eighth at Nashville.

This weekend, following the series' off weekend while the Cup Series and Craftsman Truck Series competed at Michigan International Speedway, JR Motorsports have again turned to the Hendrick Cup lineup to round out their roster, but it's set to be Byron in the No. 88 Chevrolet.

Byron placed 13th at Phoenix Raceway and sixth at Kansas Speedway earlier this season, and this Saturday's race at Pocono Raceway is the final race on his O'Reilly Auto Parts Series schedule for 2026.

Beyond this weekend, Elliott is the only Hendrick Cup driver lined up to run the No. 88 car this year. He is set to make his two starts in July at Chicagoland Speedway and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Caruth, who is set to run three of the next four races in the car after the Pocono race, is set to take over for the remainder of the season after the Indy race, beginning at Iowa Speedway in August.

Caruth is still a full-time driver in the series, as he competes for Jordan Anderson Racing behind the wheel of the No. 32 Chevrolet when the No. 88 car is occupied, such as this weekend. Sitting in 13th place in the point standings, he is the top driver below the playoff cut line, 12 points back.

With the No. 88 team sitting second in the owner standings, Caruth could benefit greatly by being in that car during the nine-race postseason, provided he does manage to be one of the 12 playoff qualifiers.

The MillerTech Battery 250 is set to be shown live on the CW Network from Pocono Raceway starting at 4:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, June 13. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and catch all of the action from the "Tricky Triangle"!