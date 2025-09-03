Max Verstappen landing spot finally ruled out, more rumors shot down

Though George Russell's contract for the 2026 Formula 1 season has not yet been finalized, Mercedes team principal and CEO Toto Wolff confirmed during the Dutch Grand Prix weekend at Circuit Zandvoort that the team's driver lineup is set to remain the same next year.

This announcement comes after another year of rumors linking four-time world champion Max Verstappen, whose Red Bull contract does not expire until 2028, to the Silver Arrows.

Despite his success since joining the team in 2022, Russell was seen as the driver on the hot seat. Even amid rookie Kimi Antonelli's struggles, the team still view the 19-year-old as their driver of the future, and Russell looked like he may end up in a situation similar to that of Carlos Sainz Jr. at Ferrari: replaced not for lack of performance, but because an all-time great became available.

Mercedes ruled out for Max Verstappen in 2026

It was confirmed after the Hungarian Grand Prix that Verstappen is indeed set to return to Red Bull next year, but that didn't stop the speculation to the contrary, simply because that speculation already existed despite his contract running through 2028 to begin with.

Even though Verstappen was in the top three in the driver standings at the summer break, which is where he reportedly needed to be to avoid the possibility of him activating an opt-out performance clause in his Red Bull contract, there was still speculation that Mercedes could facilitate a buyout and land his services to begin the new era of regulations next year.

Now with Mercedes' own lineup solidified, the Verstappen silly season focus has shifted to 2027, and how seriously those inevitable rumors should be taken depends on how Red Bull's performance looks to begin Formula 1's new era in 2026.

Given the fact that the team would be last in the constructor standings without Verstappen doing what he has done in what has been a disappointing year for the Milton Keynes-based team, it does seem rather obvious that they will need to make improvements.

And Mercedes certainly aren't the only team that would be willing to make him a huge offer for his services for 2027.